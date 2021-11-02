CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Candyman’ Streaming Free: How to Watch ” Candyman 2021” At Home online ?

mycentraloregon.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter saying his name for over a year, Candyman is finally here. The horror sequel from filmmaker Nia DaCosta opens in theaters this weekend, after being delayed for over a year thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. Though this is the fourth film in the Candyman series, the 2021 movie...

www.mycentraloregon.com

Comments / 2

Related
Deadline

New On Netflix For November 2021: Day-By-Day Listings For TV Series, Movies & More

Netflix kicks off the holidays in earnest in November, with over a dozen festive movies, specials and shows, a list of which is organized below alphabetically by date. For a deeper dive on the 42(!) original films the streamer plans to release in the final months of this year, see Deadline’s trailer-laden story here. November 1 21 Jump Street 60 Days In: Season 6 A River Runs Through It Addams Family Values American Gangster An Elf’s Story: The Elf on the Shelf Angry Birds: Season 4 – Slingshot Stories Bella and the Bulldogs: Season 2 The Big Wedding Bram Stoker’s Dracula The Claus Family (original film) Elf Pets: Santa’s St. Bernards Save Christmas First...
TV & VIDEOS
103GBF

‘Red Notice’ Trailer: Netflix’s Biggest Movie Ever

The numbers are hazy, but every time Dwayne Johnson or Netflix talk about Red Notice they call it the biggest or most expensive movie the streaming service has ever made. And the trailer... does look expensive. The film is essentially a cat-and-mouse-and-cat thriller about an FBI agent who teams with...
MOVIES
TechRadar

7 new shows and movies on Netflix, Amazon Prime, HBO Max and more this weekend

While Squid Game still rides high on the Netflix charts, and as No Time To Die and Venom 2 bring the theatrical box office back to life, you might assume that the world of streaming is cooling off a little bit. Not so: this weekend sees the return of two major series in You and Succession, which have each taken two years to reach our screens again as a result of pandemic production challenges.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Forgotten Dwayne Johnson Movie Now Streaming on Hulu

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is one of the hottest actors in Hollywood. Now, a nearly forgotten movie that helped build his profile is streaming on Hulu. Johnson is a franchise staple these days. He lades big studio movies like Jungle Cruise, Jumanji, and the upcoming DC Comics film Black Adam. Early on, the wrestler turned actor was a riskier proposition. Still, his charisma and built-in fanbase gave him a knack for restoring audience interest in flagging franchises. The first example was the Fast & Furious, which he joined as Luke Hobbs in Fast Five. That's a role he'd reprise in sequels and, eventually, the Hobbs & Shaw spinoff opposite Jason Statham. After Fast Five, Johnson helped boost the G.I. Joe franchise by playing Roadblock in G.I. Joe: Retaliation. That movie is now streaming on Hulu.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Teyonah Parris
Person
Nia Dacosta
Person
Anthony Mccoy
Inverse

You need to watch the most vibrant sci-fi movie on Netflix ASAP

There’s nothing riskier than a nostalgic reboot. When studios decide to bring a classic childhood icon into a new era, it could be a smash hit like the Marvel Cinematic Universe or a complete flop like Tom Cruise’s The Mummy. However, there is a third approach to this revitalization: a reboot that acknowledges the flaws of the past and uses them to its advantage.
MOVIES
Deadline

New On Amazon Prime Video For November 2021: Daily Listings For Streaming TV, Movies & More

Amazon Prime Video’s October 2021 schedule features a raft of Alien movies, two Nutty Professors and an extra helping of Arnold Schwarzenegger in Jingle All the Way and its sequel. Prime originals scheduled right around Thanksgiving include season 3 of Hanna, Do, Re & Mi Holiday Special: Merry Nestivus, plus the original movies Anni da cane and Burning. For the full list of new programming for November, see below. November 1 Movies 50/50 (2011) Alien (1979) Alien 3 (1992) Alien Resurrection (1997) Alien Vs. Predator (2004) Alpha Dog (2005) American Assassin (2017) Born On The Fourth Of July (1989) Bringing Down The House (2003) Casanova, Last Love (2021) Cast Away (2000) Children Of Men (2006) Crazy, Stupid, Love...
TV & VIDEOS
Complex

The Best Shows on Amazon Prime (October 2021)

Though Netflix and Hulu tend to get more buzz when it comes to streaming TV shows, Amazon Prime certainly gives the platforms a run for their money. Amazon Prime is home to not only a solid amount of original comedy, drama, and other TV shows, but there are also popular series from other networks streaming on the site. There are even add-ons available from networks like HBO, so you don't have to miss another episode of your favorite prestige drama ever again.
TV SHOWS
hypebeast.com

Warner Bros. Supposedly Plans on Making 12 Original Films for HBO Max in 2022

As Warner Bros. and HBO Max close out their hybrid theatrical and streaming premiere partnership — dubbed “Project Popcorn” — the studio is supposedly interested in producing movies for the streaming service in 2022. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros. is looking to make 12 feature films for theaters...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youtube Tv#Amazon Fire Tv#Tv Streaming#Hbo#Twitter#Vod#Universal Pictures
IBTimes

New Movies To Watch This Weekend On Netflix, Apple TV, And In Theaters

If you are wondering what to watch over this weekend, then we have got a list of newly released movies available in theaters while some of them you can even stream online. The highly anticipated Marvel movie "Eternals" is finally dropped exclusively in theaters. The star-studded movie revolves around a new set of superheroes -- played by Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Salma Hayek and Kit Harington -- sent on Earth to protect humans. The movie is helmed by director Chloé Zhao and the story is penned by Ryan Firpo and Kaz Firpo.
MOVIES
24/7 Wall St.

The Best TV Series Finale Ever

The list of TV finales stretches into the hundreds, if not the thousands. Viewers have to wait decades in some cases, and in others like Jeopardy that are still running, they may have to wait long into the future. Viewers of “Gunsmoke” had to wait 20 years until 1975. Viewers of “Lassie”, one of the […]
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
abc11.com

Disney+ price drop brings $1.99 sale to new, returning streaming customers

LOS ANGELES -- Disney is celebrating the two-year anniversary of its streaming service by offering one month of Disney+ for $1.99 to new and eligible returning subscribers, the company announced Monday. The deal, which is available through Nov. 14, is part of a week-long series of experiences and other promotions....
TV & VIDEOS
signalscv.com

Where to Watch Dune (2021) online streaming for free at home

Denis Villeneuve’s epic film adaptation is almost finally here. Dune is a true science fiction classic, with multiple live-action versions, as well as video games, board games, and more on shelves and in nerds’ closets. Now, Denis Villenevue’s new movie adaptation is less than a week away, set to hit theaters and HBO Max on October 22.
MOVIES
cinelinx.com

Bring Candyman (2021) Home in 4K Next Month

In just a few weeks you’ll be able to bring the chilling terror of Nia DaCosta’s Candyman into your home, without needing a mirror. This morning, Universal has announced the home entertainment release details for the newest Candyman movie (which is really great, by the way). Horror lovers will be able to own the film digitally starting on November 2nd, with the physical 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray dropping on November 16, 2021:
MOVIES
signalscv.com

How to Watch ‘No Time to Die’ Online for Free: Is No Time to Die on Amazon Prime Video?

YA fans will be able to watch the movie online this 007! No Time to Die will be available to stream starting this fall. There are many options for watching No Time to Die streaming full movie online for free on 123movies, including where you can get it new James Bond movieFree at home or on one of these platforms: Netflix (only domestically), Amazon Prime Video and Disney Plus’. We’ve found an authentic streaming service that provides Details on how you can watch No Time to Die for free Streaming throughout the year as described below.
MOVIES
mycentraloregon.com

Dune 4k Free- How to Watch New Action Movies Dune Part One Online for Free at Home Full HD Streaming

Dune where to watch? How to Watch Dune 2021 new action movie (dune-part 01) online stream for free at home? We will give you the answers to all the questions of this movie one by one, Which are still awake in your mind. Is it really possible to watch this movie streaming now? We will say yes. You just have to know where and how to Watch. And we will save you from facing all kinds of problems. Now let’s get to the basics, This movie is in theaters right now And we have enough platforms to watch it streaming. From where you can easily watch DUNE movie.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

How to watch Dexter season 9 – where can you stream Dexter: New Blood?

How can you watch Dexter season 9? After eight years, the blood splatter analyst and serial killer is making his return to our screens. When last we saw Michael C. Hall’s Dexter Morgan in the TV series, he’d moved to some small town to start again. Now we’re catching up with him, and his Dark Passenger is still as energetic as ever.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘Many Saints of Newark’ Star Michael Gandolfini Joins ‘Godfather’ Drama ‘The Offer’

Michael Gandolfini and Zack Schor are the latest actors to join Paramount+’s The Offer, the upcoming series based on the making of The Godfather. The 10-episode series is set to detail the behind-the-scenes events of the Oscar-winning 1972 film. It is based on the experience of the movie’s producer Albert S. Ruddy, who will be played in the show by Whiplash star Miles Teller. Michael Toklin (Escape at Dannemora) is the show’s creator and executive producer, with Nikki Toscano (Hunters) serving as showrunner.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy