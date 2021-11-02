A shortage of healthful omega-3 fatty acid from fish looms as the global climate heats up. Here is a plant-based biotechnology solution
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. Consumption of fish and other seafood has played a pivotal role in human history as a nourishing protein. This warrants a reminder: global demand for healthy protein such as...geneticliteracyproject.org
Comments / 0