Juventus recorded a second consecutive Serie A defeat in the space of three days as Hellas Verona held on to an early lead to secure a 2-1 win on Saturday evening. Giovanni Simeone sent Juve spinning with a pair of goals inside the opening quarter of an hour. In the 11th minute a swarm of Verona players left Arthur so disorientated he turned towards his own goal and slid a pass into the feet of the hosts' Antonin Barak in Juve's area. Wojciech Szczesny rushed out to block well but the rebound fell kindly for Cholito to tap his team ahead.

SOCCER ・ 9 DAYS AGO