Religion

A Little Letter

guideposts.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTherefore encourage one another and build each other up, just as in fact you are doing.—1 THESSALONIANS 5:11 (NIV) “The flag is up,” I say out loud even though my husband, Jean-Claude, has left for work. I open the tiny door of the red mailbox we bought at Target that...

www.guideposts.org

Belief.Net

How Old Was Joseph When Jesus Was Born

Did you know that Google offers over 64.6 million results for the question, “How old was Joseph when Jesus was born?” Unfortunately, there isn’t a clear definitive answer in the Bible; however, scholars have made interesting estimates for Joseph’s age when Jesus was born. There is a lot of speculation...
RELIGION
Greenville Advocate

Deepen your walk with Christ

We want the stories to match. Especially Jesus’ Crucifixion and Resurrection. But when one is different from another, what does it mean? Is the Bible wrong?. This question arises with one of the most easily remembered moments in the Bible. It’s eight days after Easter. Jesus has met with the disciples on Easter Sunday, but Thomas isn’t there. When Thomas hears the news, he famously says, “Unless I…put my finger into the print of the nails…I will not believe.”
RELIGION
guideposts.org

A Caregiver's Manifesto

And do not forget to do good and to share with others, for with such sacrifices, God is pleased.—HEBREWS 13:16 (NIV) My husband, Chris, and I were at the end of our caregiving rope. My mother’s naturally combative personality was worsening as her memory faltered. Nearly every interaction exhausted us physically, emotionally and spiritually.
RELIGION
#Target
guideposts.org

The Hidden Joy of Asking for Help

Carry each other’s burdens, and in this way you will fulfill the law of Christ. Galatians 6:2 (NIV) Have you ever had the feeling it would be a bad day, even before your feet touched the floor? Having overslept, I was already running behind for my dentist’s appointment two hours away in Houston. And my sweet little SUV that drove like a dream? It was in the shop, so I’d be wrangling my husband Jeff’s gigantic new pickup truck. Frazzled from fighting traffic, I wheeled into the parking space at a crooked angle—fine in the front but too close to the rear of the car next to me. I prayed it would be a clunker. Not even close. I’d shimmied up next to a shiny new Mercedes Benz.
RELIGION
guideposts.org

Feel God's Peace

And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and minds in Christ Jesus.—Philippians 4:7 (NIV) Heavenly Father, quiet my mind and calm my troubled heart. Fill me with Your peace.
RELIGION
guideposts.org

Above and Beyond

Now to Him who is able to do above and beyond all that we ask or think according to the power that works in us.—Ephesians 3:20 (HCSB) Often Jesus blesses us with more than we can even imagine. As humans, we limit our thinking to the rules of this world, but God’s ways are miraculously limitless. Open your mind and your prayers to His infinite command. Trust that His plan is best.
RELIGION
guideposts.org

Escape Plan

No temptation has overtaken you except such as is common to man; but God is faithful, who will not allow you to be tempted beyond what you are able, but with the temptation will also make the way of escape, that you may be able to bear it.—1 Corinthians 10:13 (NKJV)
RELIGION
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
downtownfrederick.org

A Little Song, A Little Dance

Join us for A Little Song, A Little Dance 2021! Let’s raise the roof and some funds!. In support of programs like the Frederick HIV Coalition, The Frederick Center is taking action to reduce HIV infection rates through education, free HIV testing, free distribution of home HIV test kits, fighting stigma about HIV, and providing services to people with HIV.
THEATER & DANCE
guideposts.org

On Eagles' Wings

Those who hope in Adonai will renew their strength, they will soar aloft as with eagles’ wings; when they are running they won’t grow weary, when they are walking they won’t get tired.—ISAIAH 40:31 (CEB) My mother passed away after seven years with Alzheimer’s. We celebrated her life with a...
ANIMALS
guideposts.org

Who Does God Help?

Ask and it will be given to you; seek and you will find; knock and the door will be opened to you.—MATTHEW 7:7 (NIV) “God helps those who help themselves!” my husband, Herb, told me all the time. I tried to explain that God wants us to ask for help in prayer. “So, if I lie around all day and pray, God will do it for me? No. I have to do it. God helps those who help themselves!” His view could not be changed.
RELIGION
guideposts.org

When Your Only Hope Is Jesus' Love

I have trusted in your steadfast love; my heart shall rejoice in your salvation. Psalm 13:5 (ESV) The worst thing that has ever happened to me happened this year. My mother had a stroke. I was afraid she was going to die. It’s the most out-of-control I have ever felt in my life. Completely out of my area of expertise, completely dependent on doctors, and completely powerless to stop the deterioration of the body that gave birth to me and houses my heart. We were completely at the mercy of God.
RELIGION
guideposts.org

Nothing to Fear

Fear not, for I am with you; Be not dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you. Yes, I will help you, I will uphold you with My righteous right hand.—Isaiah 41:10 (NIV) Dear Lord, I firmly believe if You lead me to it, You will help me...
RELIGION
dailypostathenian.com

The power, purpose, and wisdom of prayer

Perhaps there is no other topic in the bible that has an abundance of scripture references as prayer does. From the Old Testament throughout the New Testament, prayer is covered in almost every book of the written word. Today, we will mention only a few verses of the many which we could turn to in search for the purpose of prayer, the power of prayer, and the wisdom of prayer. We will start off with wisdom.
RELIGION
guideposts.org

How the Enneagram Can Be Helpful in Your Faith Journey

Self-knowledge is not always easy to come by, even for the most faithful. Take Matt Brown, the founding pastor of a megachurch—Sandals Church—in Riverside, California. He’s engaging and passionate, a true follower of Christ. But as successful as he was in his ministry, years went by before he realized he...
RIVERSIDE, CA
TheAtlantaVoice

Spiritually Speaking: "My Weaknesses are my Father's Strengths"

Some things in the Bible reverberate over and over again and for some unexplained reason, we still just don’t get it. I mean we understand the words and the principles behind them but, we can’t seem to incorporate them into our daily lives.  For example, 2 Corinthians 12: 7-9 reads, “To keep me from becoming conceited because of these surpassingly […]
RELIGION
tillamookheadlightherald.com

Letter: Response to Jacob letter

Ms. Jacob first off, I want to point out that you contradict yourself when you say there should be “free from identity politics and social justice in schools” then at the end you state that teaching American’s principles, and “the flaws of our past and how we as a nation have worked to right them”; this is social justice. Second, you quote Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr, I’m dumbfounded as to why you would use him as supporting evidence as he is a social justice mentor for the movement; he is the embodiment of Social Justice.
SOCIETY

