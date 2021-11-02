CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL: How players with Virginia connections fared in Week 8

By Sonny Dearth, The Virginian-Pilot
 7 days ago

Khalil Herbert and DeAndre Houston-Carson continue to contribute for the Bears, even in defeat. Brian Johnson kicks three field goals in his second game for the Saints. Josh Sweat’s defense gives the winless Lions plenty of problems.

But oh, there are so many injuries. And it had to be a long plane ride home from Kansas City for the Giants’ Oshane Ximines. ...

Compiled from NFL.com via game books, with jersey number, position, name (connections):

NFC

Atlanta Falcons:

17 WR Olamide Zaccheaus ( U.Va .): Started; targeted once; 1 catch for 12 yards.

Carolina Panthers:

97 DE Yetur Gross-Matos (Chancellor High, Penn State): Reserve; 3 tackles, including a sack for a 9-yard loss (also counts as a QB hit and tackle for loss).

Chicago Bears:

24 RB/KR Khalil Herbert (Va. Tech): Reserve; 23 carries for 72 yards; targeted twice; 2 catches for minus-4 yards; recovered a fumble.

36 DB DeAndre Houston-Carson (Massaponax High, William & Mary): Reserve; team-high 6 tackles; defended 1 pass.

Dallas Cowboys:

31 CB Maurice Canady (Varina High, U.Va .): On injured reserve with a concussion; must miss at least two more games before being eligible to return.

95 DL Brent Urban ( U.Va .): On injured reserve with a triceps injury; must miss at least two more games before being eligible to return.

Detroit Lions:

31 SS Dean Marlowe (James Madison): Started; 6 tackles.

47 DB Bobby Price (Catholic High, Norfolk State): Reserve; 2 tackles (1 on a punt).

Green Bay Packers:

73 OT Yosh Nijman (Va. Tech): Reserve; no stats.

Los Angeles Rams:

16 QB Bryce Perkins ( U.Va .): Not active.

Minnesota Vikings:

71 OT Christian Darrisaw (Va. Tech): Started at LT; no stats.

93 DE Patrick Jones II (Grassfield High, Pittsburgh): Not active (knee injury).

New Orleans Saints:

6 K Brian Johnson (Va. Tech): Kicked field goals of 23, 35 and 23 yards; 3 of 4 on PATs (missed wide left); kicked off 8 times, 7 times for touchbacks and once for 63 yards.

New York Giants:

2 QB Mike Glennon (Westfield High, N.C. State): Did not play.

53 LB Oshane Ximines (Old Dominion): Reserve; 1 tackle; 1 QB hit; defended 1 pass; penalized 5 yards for being offside, negating a Giants interception and leading to the Chiefs’ winning field goal.

Philadelphia Eagles:

28 DB Anthony Harris (L.C. Bird High, U.Va .): Not active (injuries to both hands and his groin).

45 LS Rick Lovato (Old Dominion): Reserve; did long snapping.

23 S Rodney McLeod ( U.Va .): Started; 2 tackles; defended 1 pass.

94 DE Josh Sweat (Oscar Smith High, Florida State): Started; 4 tackles, including 2 sacks for a total of 17 yards in losses (also count as 2 QB hits and 2 tackles for loss).

San Francisco 49ers:

49 RB Trenton Cannon (Virginia State, Kecoughtan): Reserve; 1 kickoff return for 29 yards; 1 tackle (on a kickoff).

14 K Joey Slye (North Stafford High, Va. Tech): Made 48-, 52-, 22- and 32-yard field goals but missed a 48-yarder wide right; 1 for 2 on PATs (miss was wide right); kickoffs of 70, 54, 68, 73, 63, 64 and 61 yards (1 touchback).

Seattle Seahawks:

76 OT Duane Brown (Hermitage High, Va. Tech): Started at LT; no stats.

52 DE Darrell Taylor (Hopewell High, Tennessee): Reserve; 2 QB hits.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

64 OG Aaron Stinnie (St. Anne’s-Belfield, James Madison): Reserve; no stats.

72 OT/TE Josh Wells (Hanover High, James Madison): Reserve; no stats; reported as eligible to receive a pass on a play.

Washington Football Team:

93 DL Jonathan Allen (Stone Bridge High, Alabama): Started at DT; 3 tackles, including a sack for a 7-yard loss (also counts a tackle for loss); 2 QB hits.

12 K Chris Blewitt (West Potomac High, U. of Pittsburgh): 1 of 3 on field-goal attempts (blocked from 45 and 47 yards, good from 52); made 1 PAT; kicked off 3 times, all for touchbacks.

29 CB Kendall Fuller (Va. Tech): Started; 3 tackles; defended 2 passes.

4 QB Taylor Heinicke (Old Dominion): Started; 1 carry for 10 yards; 24 of 39 for 270 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs (1 on a Hail Mary), 69.4 passer rating; sacked 5 times for 40 yards in losses; fumbled 2 times, recovering 1.

97 DT Tim Settle (*Manassas, Va. Tech): Reserve; no stats.

*Settle graduated from Stonewall Jackson High, which was renamed to Unity Reed High)

AFC

Baltimore Ravens:

36 DB Chuck Clark (King’s Fork High, Va. Tech): Bye week.

Buffalo Bills:

96 DE Carlos “Boogie” Basham (Northside High, Wake Forest): Not active.

49 MLB Tremaine Edmunds (Dan River High, Va. Tech): Started; 8 tackles; flagged for being offside (declined).

Cincinnati Bengals:

67 OG Quinton Spain (Petersburg High, West Virginia): Started; no stats.

Cleveland Browns:

28 LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (Bethel High, Notre Dame): Out because of a high right ankle sprain.

77 OG Wyatt Teller (Va. Tech): Started; no stats.

Denver Broncos:

23 CB Kyle Fuller (Va. Tech): Reserve; no stats.

43 LB Micah Kiser ( U.Va .): On injured reserve with a groin injury; expected to miss multiple weeks.

Houston Texans:

22 DB Jimmy Moreland (James Madison): Not active.

Indianapolis Colts:

81 TE Mo Alie-Cox (VCU): Reserve; targeted 4 times; no catches; 1 tackle (after a Titans interception).

14 WR Zach Pascal (Old Dominion): Started; targeted 8 times; 5 catches for 43 yards.

46 LS Luke Rhodes (William & Mary): Reserve; did long snapping.

Kansas City Chiefs:

91 DL Derrick Nnadi (Ocean Lakes High, Florida State): Started at DT; 3 tackles, including a sack for no gain (also counts as a QB hit); penalized 5 yards for being in an illegal formation on a Giants PAT attempt.

22 DB Juan Thornhill (Altavista High, U.Va .): Started at safety; 3 tackles.

Las Vegas Raiders:

5 LB Divine Deablo (Va. Tech): Bye week.

99 DE Clelin Ferrell (Benedictine Prep, Clemson): Bye week.

New England Patriots:

91 DE Deatrich Wise (Hampton Roads native, Arkansas): Started; 3 tackles; defended 1 pass.

New York Jets:

37 CB Bryce Hall ( U.Va .): Started; 4 tackles; defended 1 pass.

76 OT Morgan Moses (Meadowbrook High, U.Va .): Started at RT; no stats.

Pittsburgh Steelers:

34 SS Terrell Edmunds (Dan River High, Va. Tech): Started; 5 tackles.

