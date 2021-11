The Chicago Bulls stormed home from a 19-point second-half deficit to defeat the Boston Celtics 128-114 on Monday night and claim their sixth win in seven games this season.After a tight first quarter, Boston made a late run in the second to take an eight-point lead into half-time.They turned that lead into a 94-75 advantage late in the third and looked destined for their second win of the new season.🔥 @DeMar_DeRozan drops a season-high 37 PTS to lead the way for the @chicagobulls! pic.twitter.com/9txkFAqKxf— NBA (@NBA) November 2, 2021However, Chicago exploded out of the gates in the final quarter, scoring...

NBA ・ 7 DAYS AGO