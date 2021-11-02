CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bill Belichick’s defensive gameplan caught Chargers by surprise

By Steve DelVecchio
Yardbarker
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New England Patriots picked up their most important win of the season on Sunday in Los Angeles, and Bill Belichick’s gameplan was a big reason for their success. Just ask Justin Herbert. Herbert completed just 18 of 35 passes for 223 yards, two touchdowns and two...

The Spun

Look: Bill Belichick’s Girlfriend Reacts To Sunday’s Big Win

Bill Belichick was a very happy man on Sunday. The New England Patriots rebounded from their overtime loss to the Dallas Cowboys by blowing out the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon. New England topped New York, 54-13, in one of the biggest blowouts of the NFL’s season to date....
NFL
MassLive.com

Bill Belichick says he’s answered the door for trick-or-treaters dressed as him in Patriots hoodies and headsets on Halloween

The real Bill Belichick won’t be home to answer the door for any trick or treaters this year. He and the Patriots will be in Los Angeles taking on the Chargers. But there’ll be a few Bill Belichicks scampering around New England in search of candy on Halloween this Sunday. A Patriots hoodie with a little scissors work to cut off the sleeves, a clipboard, a headset and voila — instant Bill Belichick costume.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bill Belichick's game day outfit turned into an absolutely incredible meme

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick showed up to work on Sunday looking somewhat disheveled. The internet loved it. Belichick, who has long rocked the cutoff hoodie, was wearing a sweatsuit when he entered Bank of America Stadium ahead of his team’s matchup against the Carolina Panthers in Week 9. While it wasn’t that different from what Belichick typically wears on game day, his outfit was just a little over the top, with his pant leg somehow rolled up his leg and the coaching just generally looking a little messy. It didn’t take love before Twitter turned Belichick into an absolutely hilarious meme.
NFL
FanSided

Patriots: Robby Anderson reveals Bill Belichick’s free agent pitch

For years, the common narrative in New England was about how Bill Belichick and the Patriots never got Tom Brady any help — and he won, repeatedly, in spite of it. Ironically, one full year after Brady’s departure, Belichick and the front office went particularly nuts in free agency, splurging for reinforcements on both sides of the ball (Matt Judon, meet two tight ends and Nelson Agholor). So far, so … not great. Some pieces have worked, some haven’t, and overall, most of the Patriots’ success has been based on Mac Jones’ growth and the running game.
NFL
NESN

Do We Believe Bill Belichick’s Answer About Whether He Still Hates Jets?

Bill Belichick claims he no longer harbors any will to the New York Jets. The New England Patriots on Sunday slaughtered the Jets, 54-13, in a total laugher at Gillette Stadium. Belichick didn’t prevent his offense from throwing the ball and racking up more points late in the blowout, leading some to accuse the Patriots head coach, whose history with the Jets is well documented, of running up the score.
NFL
The Spun

Bill Belichick Reacts To “Dirty” Play By Mac Jones

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was asked Monday morning about the “dirty play” allegation against his starting quarterback, Mac Jones. During Sunday afternoon’s win over the Carolina Panthers, Jones was accused of intentionally twisting the ankle of an opposing player. Panthers defensive end Brian Burns had his ankle...
NFL
NESN

Bill Belichick Fires Back At Stephon Gilmore, Refutes Ex-Patriot’s Claims

Bill Belichick and Stephon Gilmore clearly aren’t on the same page about how things ended in New England for the star cornerback. Last week, Gilmore said he “didn’t agree” with how the Patriots handled his quad injury before trading him to the Carolina Panthers in October. Gilmore, who said he wasn’t ready at the start of training camp, also confirmed contract disagreements played a role in his New England exit.
NFL
Patriots.com

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/27

BB: It's interesting if you take a look at the Chargers this year and kind of see the transformation from where they were last year to this year. Coach [Brandon] Staley's obviously come in there and done a great job with creating confidence and lot of, I would say, positive momentum for the team. They're a very good team and have improved in a lot of areas. Defensively, we saw what he did with the Rams last year. We got a really good look at it. They were the best defense we saw. They had a great year. They're very well-coached, and he's carried that over to this year with the Chargers, and they've been great in some tough situations. The offense has had the ball, the possessions on the plus side of the 50, no touchdowns so far this year. Things like that. They've really risen to the occasion. They get you in third-and-longs, it's pretty much all over there. [Joey] Bosa, [Derwin] James; they've got a couple of guys that could really ruin the game, but he keeps a lot of pressure on the offense, on the front, and that'll be a big challenge for us. Offensively, they've got just a great group of skill players. [Justin] Herbert had a great year last year. He's doing the same thing this year, and it's the big four there with [Keenan] Allen, [Mike] Williams, [Jared] Cook, and [Austin] Ekeler. They're all a problem. They're all out there a lot. They can hit you with big plays. They're good catch-and-run players. They're good in the intermediate passing game. Ekeler's good in the running game. They've got multiple tight ends and wide receivers. They even have [Joshua] Palmer in there, so they've got a very good group of skill players, and certainly a quarterback that can get the ball to any of them anywhere, and he can extend out of the pocket. He's had several big plays on boots, scrambles, and that kind of thing where the play doesn't look like much, and then he turns it into something. They're a very explosive group. Really can score from anywhere on the field. Williams ran right through Cleveland for whatever it was, a 75-yard touchdown. Long play. They lead the league in fourth quarter scoring, so that's a problem. They just keep going for the whole game. You might hold them down for a while, but they've been able to put up a lot of points at the end of the game, which is a good thing for them. Bad thing for everybody else. The kicking game, certainly a lot of improvement there. Obviously, this week they made two really strong moves to address the kicking game. I think that just speaks to the importance of it and the commitment they have to it this year. [Andre] Roberts and [Dustin] Hopkins are two big additions to that group that they've acquired this week to go with the other core players. They've done a good job there. Coach [Derius] Swinton's come in, and they certainly have an element of running surprise-type plays. They're a team you've just got to be alert for that they, in the past, with where he's been, we played him when he was in San Francisco with Coach [Jeff] Rodgers in Arizona. Chicago in the past. If you're sleeping, they'll nail you, so you've got to be very alert against them, and we'll have to do a good job of their ball handling and ball security and, obviously, coverage on Roberts. That'll be, like it always with him, that's a major problem. Some of the same players played in the game from last year, but overall, it's a different looking team and the way they're put together. I think the offensive line is a good example of that. They really got five new starters on the offensive line now. They've lost a couple guys there with [Bryan] Bulaga and [Oday] Abushi, but they still got [Rashawn] Slater in the first round, signed four free agents on the offensive line, plus Cook, so they really put a new group together there. Like I said, with a couple injuries, that probably isn't quite where they want it to be, but you can definitely see what they're doing. It's a good football team that's well-coached, and they've got good leadership. I've been really impressed with where they are; the job Coach Staley's done. Certainly, last year, defensively, I don't think you could play much better than the Rams played. Big challenge for us this week, but we're excited, looking forward to it, and we'll be ready to go out there and see if we can be ready to go on Sunday.
NFL
CBS Boston

Bill Belichick Was Mighty Impressed With Jamie Collins’ Athleticism And Other Leftover Patriots Thoughts

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Try, for one second, to estimate how many football players Bill Belichick has coached in his life. It’s ridiculous. From his days with the Baltimore Colts in 1975, to his work with receivers and special teams in Detroit, to his year with the Broncos, to his dozen years with the Giants, four with the Browns, one with Bill Parcells in New England, three more with Parcells and the Jets, and the 20-plus seasons as the head coach of the New England Patriots, Bill Belichick has coached a lot of players. A lot of players. It stood...
NFL

