The Homemade Goods From This Country Store In Missouri Are Worth The Drive To Get Them

Online shopping and big name retailers often pale in comparison, especially when it comes to that personal touch, to the smaller, mom and pop owned shops. This small country store in Missouri, for example, offers a friendly smile, an assortment of handmade items, and a little bit of everything in between. It just might become your go-to shop.

If you’re a fan of homemade goodies, you’ll find quite the selection – from décor to accessories – that make the perfect gift for that hard to buy for someone or for you.

A Mennonite-owned and operated shop, Country View Store first opened in 2017, offering a unique selection of handmade and other goods.

Carve out enough time to explore the entire store, where you’ll find such unique items as handmade clocks, lamps, and pillows. The shelves are brimming with books, toys, and kitchenware.

Country View Store also sells food, including items in bulk, homemade jams, and canned goods. Make sure you check out all of the freshly-baked goodies, like homemade bread, too.

Even if you’re not shopping for anything in particular, you’re sure to find plenty to buy. Country View Store sells Dutch Poly Furniture that’s made locally and that adds the perfect touch to any outdoor area.

Save time, too, to stop by Dutch Garden Nursery, also part of the charming country shop that sells an assortment of Amish goods. The nursery sells everything from Dutch bulbs to holiday décor, like hay bales.

Have you been to this country store in Missouri? What did you think? Share your experience in the comments!