The Homemade Goods From This Country Store In Missouri Are Worth The Drive To Get Them

By Beth Price-Williams
 7 days ago

Online shopping and big name retailers often pale in comparison, especially when it comes to that personal touch, to the smaller, mom and pop owned shops. This small country store in Missouri, for example, offers a friendly smile, an assortment of handmade items, and a little bit of everything in between. It just might become your go-to shop.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LKvWZ_0cjlRhQF00
If you’re a fan of homemade goodies, you’ll find quite the selection – from décor to accessories – that make the perfect gift for that hard to buy for someone or for you.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=203TEb_0cjlRhQF00
A Mennonite-owned and operated shop, Country View Store first opened in 2017, offering a unique selection of handmade and other goods.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xl21L_0cjlRhQF00
Carve out enough time to explore the entire store, where you’ll find such unique items as handmade clocks, lamps, and pillows. The shelves are brimming with books, toys, and kitchenware.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YArXb_0cjlRhQF00
Country View Store also sells food, including items in bulk, homemade jams, and canned goods. Make sure you check out all of the freshly-baked goodies, like homemade bread, too.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39f2tq_0cjlRhQF00
Even if you’re not shopping for anything in particular, you’re sure to find plenty to buy. Country View Store sells Dutch Poly Furniture that’s made locally and that adds the perfect touch to any outdoor area.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JsbRK_0cjlRhQF00
Save time, too, to stop by Dutch Garden Nursery, also part of the charming country shop that sells an assortment of Amish goods. The nursery sells everything from Dutch bulbs to holiday décor, like hay bales.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qom58_0cjlRhQF00
Stop by the official website of Country View Store for days, hours, and more information. Or, go here for Facebook.

Have you been to this country store in Missouri? What did you think? Share your experience in the comments! For another unique shopping experience, plan a visit to Amish Country Store in Branson.

Comments / 29

Kate Edwards
6d ago

It would have been a great article, if the author would have included a location/City/address! SOME clue to where it is!'Only in Missouri' covers a lot of territory!Without a location, the value of advertising is nullified!I hope you can amend your article.I'd like to visit this place!

Reply(16)
43
Michelle
6d ago

It's called the Country View store located in Memphis Missouri. Hopefully that helps. I'd love to visit it too but it's 195 miles away from me.

Reply
4
Anita Janes
6d ago

Go to Versailles/Latham Missouri area and they have hundreds of stores in 50 square miles.. Everything from Furniture, clothing, harness, saddles, food, toys, books, quilts and several garden centers... and the people are fantastic to work with..

Reply
3
Only In Missouri

Only In Missouri

