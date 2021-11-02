CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso County, CO

Extra polling centers in El Paso County for Election Day

By KRDO News
 7 days ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Ahead of Tuesday's election, El Paso County is opening up extra polling centers to ensure everyone gets a chance to vote.

There will be 11 polling centers across the county open Tuesday, leading up to the 7 p.m. deadline.

Throughout El Paso County there are 28 ballot drop boxes where people can submit their ballots.

For ballot drop box locations and polling centers in El Paso County, click here.

