Woman killed, 3 detained in Aurora homicide investigation

AURORA, Colo. — Three people have been detained in the investigation into a woman who was killed in Aurora.

Aurora officers responded to 1452 N. Kenton St. for reports of a woman lying on the sidewalk.

Officers found a 22-year-old woman who was suffering from apparent trauma. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers found and took into custody three individuals who matched the description that witnesses provided as possible suspects.

The three people were taken to the Aurora Police Department Headquarters for interviews.

No one has been arrested at this time.

Details about the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death are still be investigated.

The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office will release her identity pending next of kin notifications.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to the Aurora Police Major Crimes Homicide Unit or the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867 where tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.