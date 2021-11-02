CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Woman killed, 3 detained in Aurora homicide investigation

By Blayke Roznowski
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oMeV5_0cjlRM5600

AURORA, Colo. — Three people have been detained in the investigation into a woman who was killed in Aurora.

Aurora officers responded to 1452 N. Kenton St. for reports of a woman lying on the sidewalk.

Officers found a 22-year-old woman who was suffering from apparent trauma. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers found and took into custody three individuals who matched the description that witnesses provided as possible suspects.

The three people were taken to the Aurora Police Department Headquarters for interviews.

No one has been arrested at this time.

Details about the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death are still be investigated.

The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office will release her identity pending next of kin notifications.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to the Aurora Police Major Crimes Homicide Unit or the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867 where tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Aurora, CO
Aurora, CO
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aurora Police Department#Crime Stoppers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy