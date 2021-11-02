CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charity accepting candy donations for ‘Treats for Troops’ program

By KRDO News
 7 days ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- If you have leftover Halloween candy it can be donated to the men and women in the armed forces.

The organization Soldiers' Angels is collecting candy for their Halloween Candy collection program called 'Treats for Troops.'

In Colorado Springs, the EZ Ship & Uhaul off North Academy is accepting candy. Donations can be dropped off during business hours.

People who donate also get a 10% holiday shipping discount through that store.

According to Soldiers' Angels, the candy will be distributed to U.S. troops and veterans across the world.

KRDO News Channel 13

Locally-owned Colonel Mustard’s Sandwich Emporium preps for National Sandwich Day

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- There's a place in Colorado Springs where one condiment reigns supreme: it's mustard at Colonel Mustard's Sandwich Emporium. The owners, wife and husband, Karrie Williams and Mark Jakusovszky love mustard so much that they have over 100 mustards lining their walls on display, and 65 mustards available for purchase. Colonel The post Locally-owned Colonel Mustard’s Sandwich Emporium preps for National Sandwich Day appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

El Paso County hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics for children 5+

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- El Paso County Public Health has scheduled several vaccine clinics in the coming days to provide Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine to children aged five and older. With the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration signing off on the Pfizer vaccine for younger children, local public The post El Paso County hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics for children 5+ appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Parks & Rec: Don’t feed your leftover pumpkins to wildlife

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Now that the calendar has flipped to November, many are ready to put away their Halloween decorations, and while your old pumpkins may seem like the perfect treat for wildlife, Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services says leaving them out for deer and other animals to eat is the The post Colorado Springs Parks & Rec: Don’t feed your leftover pumpkins to wildlife appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Non-profits eligible to apply for American Rescue Plan Act funds

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo., (KRDO) -- November 1, nearly $140 million became available for non-profit organizations that help families heavily impacted by the pandemic. These funds, provided by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), can be used to create or expand programs meant to provide a wide range of services that respond to the pandemic The post Non-profits eligible to apply for American Rescue Plan Act funds appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Trick-or-treaters celebrate Halloween in Old Colorado City

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- More than 200 people went to Old Colorado City Sunday evening to trick-or-treat at businesses up and down Colorado Avenue. Shop owners passed out candy to kids despite the gloomy weather and on-and-off drizzle. Trick-or-treaters big and small bundled up and enjoyed the holiday with creative costumes and candy. The post Trick-or-treaters celebrate Halloween in Old Colorado City appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
