CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Marcus Smart calls out Celtics stars for not passing ball

By Darryn Albert
Yardbarker
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarcus Smart thinks that his star teammates have the Mamba mentality in all the wrong ways right now. Smart’s Boston Celtics suffered an ugly collapse against the Chicago Bulls on Monday. After leading by as many as 19 in the third quarter, the Celtics got outscored 39-11 in the fourth to...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan Never Beat Larry Bird And Boston Celtics In The NBA Playoffs: 0-6

Michael Jordan and Larry Bird are two of the greatest players in NBA history and are the first names selected on the Mt. Rushmore of talent for most people. Jordan and Bird changed the game, bringing worldwide popularity to professional basketball at an extreme level and also dominating the court with incredible skill. While Jordan was a freak athlete with iconic hops, Bird was a slow and methodical shooter who knew how to win games.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Celtics executive Brad Stevens gets brutally honest on Marcus Smart’s struggles

Celtics executive Brad Stevens gets brutally honest regarding the team’s recent struggles, especially for Marcus Smart. The Boston Celtics dropped back-to-back games against the Washington Wizards. In one game, Smart shot 14.3% from the field, making one out of seven. The team has had a difficult start to the season, currently placed at 12th in the east with two wins and four losses.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Ime Udoka
Person
Marcus Smart
FanSided

Boston Celtics: 3 teams that could look to trade for Marcus Smart

The Boston Celtics have been quite a disappointing team to start off this new campaign and, despite taking part in some solid performances, find themselves boasting a sub-.500 record of 3-5. Now, while there are some who believe the team’s weaknesses may be able to be fixed with a little...
NBA
The Spun

Marcus Smart Had Brutally Honest Admission On LaMelo Ball

During Monday night’s game between the Boston Celtics and Charlotte Hornets, LaMelo Ball had an impressive stepback 3-pointer with Marcus Smart guarding him. It was a sensational move that had NBA fans buzzing on social media. Following the game, Smart was asked about Ball’s crossover in the third quarter. Smart...
NBA
chatsports.com

Marcus Smart says Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown need to pass more

People wanted a Celtics team that acted pissed when they lost and a coach that called out the players. BNe careful what you wish for. Udoka has called out the team and the stars, and now starting point guard Marcus Smart says the Celtics two young stars need to pass more.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mamba#Smart S Boston Celtics#The Chicago Bulls
NBC Sports

Here's what 76ers want in any Ben Simmons trade with Celtics, per report

The Philadelphia 76ers have yet to find a trade partner for star point guard Ben Simmons. Simmons has not played in a game for the Sixers over the first few weeks of the season. It's clear he doesn't want to play for Philly anymore, but so far the team has dug in and shown no willingness to take just any deal.
NBA
numberfire.com

Dennis Schroder starting for Celtics Saturday in place of sick Marcus Smart

Boston Celtics guard Dennis Schroder is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Marcus Smart is dealing with a non-COVID illness, and he's been ruled out of Saturday's contest as a result. That has opened up a spot in the starting five, one that will be filled by Schroder against Bradley Beal and Co.
NBA
MassLive.com

Celtics’ Marcus Smart almost didn’t play Monday vs. Hornets, then ‘he won that game for us’

It was a day-long process of grinding through some ailments, and right before tipoff, Marcus Smart warned the Celtics brass: “Just be ready if I can’t go.”. Smart said he felt awful in the morning with a migraine coupled with body aches. His body felt weak, he said, and he threw up once he woke up. The team wanted to put him as questionable for the game, but Smart said he wanted to monitor his condition as he started to feel better throughout the day.
NBA
chatsports.com

Marcus Smart had a fitting reaction to LaMelo Ball crossing him up

Marcus Smart is fine with losing the battle as long as he wins the war. The Boston Celtics guard was the victim of a mean LaMelo Ball crossover/stepback jumper combo in the third quarter of Monday's game in Charlotte. But Smart's Celtics outlasted Ball's Hornets for a 140-129 victory. So, when asked after the game about Ball putting him on a highlight reel, Smart took the long view.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Boston Celtics news: Marcus Smart frustrated with current Cs role

The boat is rocking within the Boston Celtics franchise, and Marcus Smart is the one aggressively rocking it. There was no subtlety following the C’s 128-114 defeat to the Chicago Bulls that saw the team collapse in the fourth quarter. Boston was outscored 39-11 in the frame, eviscerating their lead and handing them an ugly loss.
NBA
CBS Boston

Marcus Smart Sidelined With Non-COVID Illness, Out For Celtics’ Rematch Vs. Wizards

BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics backcourt will be shorthanded when the team looks to get some revenge against the Washington Wizards on Saturday night. Guard Marcus Smart is not making the trip to D.C. due to an illness. The illness is non-COVID related, Celtics head coach Ime Udoka told reporters on Friday. But Smart has been “feeling up and down” the last few days, and will miss Saturday’s road game for Boston. Smart was iffy to play Wednesday night when the Celtics hosted the Wizards, but ended up playing 36 minutes in Boston’s 116-107 loss at TD Garden. He struggled offensively, hitting just one of his seven shots from the field while finishing with seven points, three assists and two rebounds. Offense has been a struggle for Smart over the first five games of the season. He’s shooting just 25.5 percent from the floor, which dips to 23.5 percent on his 6.8 three-point attempts per game. He’s averaging just 7.4 points to go with 4.8 assists per contest. Celtics shooting guard Aaron Nesmith is also dealing with a non-COVID illness, but he will try to make the trip to Washington, according to Udoka.
NBA
chatsports.com

Celtics reportedly had ’emotional,’ unproductive players meeting after Marcus Smart comments

The Celtics held a player’s only meeting after their loss to the Chicago Bulls on Monday, but according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the meeting accomplished very little. “[Marcus] Smart, [Jayson] Tatum, [Jaylen] Brown, they did talk about the collapse against the Bulls and Marcus Smart’s comments after the game about those two not passing the ball,” Wojnarowski said on ESPN. “It was emotional at times, but in the end, perhaps not a terribly productive meeting. Maybe not even beneficial.”
NBA
NESN

Celtics Injuries: Marcus Smart To Miss Saturday’s Game Vs. Wizards

Marcus Smart is under the weather, leaving the Boston Celtics short-handed. The Celtics have ruled out the point guard for Saturday’s game against the Washington Wizards. Boston announced Friday in its injury report Smart is ill and won’t travel to Washington. However, head coach Ime Udoka said Smart’s illness isn’t related to COVID-19.
NBA
Yardbarker

After win over Hornets, Marcus Smart dissed LaMelo Ball

One Boston Celtics player sounded very happy to get the last laugh on LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night. After the Celtics beat the Hornets in a hard-fought overtime contest, Celtics guard Marcus Smart took a shot at his younger counterpart Ball. Smart was on the receiving end of a Ball highlight in the third quarter. The 20-year-old crossed over Smart and hit a stepback three in his face.
NBA
NESN

Celtics’ Marcus Smart Already Noticing One Difference From Last Season

The Celtics showed a lot of heart and determination Monday night in Charlotte. Boston trailed the Hornets, who entered the contest with a 3-0 record, by as many as 10 points in the fourth quarter. But Ime Udoka’s bunch stuck with it, chipped away and forced the game into overtime. It was all C’s from there, as they notched a 140-129 win to improve to 2-2 on the season.
NBA
SLAM

Marcus Smart Will Miss the Celtics’ Matchup Against Wizards With Illness

For the time being, it looks like the Boston Celtics will be without the services of Marcus Smart for Saturday’s road game against the Washington Wizards. Boston’s head coach Ime Udoka made the announcement that due to a non-COVID related illness, Smart will be away from the team when the team travels to Washington.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy