A2Z Personnel has launched a campaign to help Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in the Bitterroot Valley. Imagination Library is a program that was started by beloved country music icon Dolly Parton which provides a free book every month to participating children between the ages of 0 to 5. The program costs $25 per child to run and Jaime Devlin, owner of A2Z Personnel, has come up with ideas to raise money for what she considers a great cause. Devlin’s goal is to raise $20,000 for Imagination Library by December 31. She has challenged other businesses to donate and has made a commitment to match all donations up to $5,000. Individuals are also encouraged to donate.

STEVENSVILLE, MT ・ 6 DAYS AGO