The GC Boys Soccer team followed up its successful league season with a home playoff win versus a physical Island Trees team with a 2-0 win. If you blinked you missed Tommy Poz goal from an assist from Jack Perrini which took place about a minute into the first half. The game saw the boys keep the pressure on the Island Trees team. The only thing that kept GC from adding to that lead was some solid goalie play and a few of the trojans shots just off their target. The Trojans were able to add another goal when Luke Menger was taken down in the box and Finn Connolly was able to slide the PK in.

SOCCER ・ 11 DAYS AGO