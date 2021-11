It looks like 2021 will go down as the year of the brawl in the NFL… the year of the Manning Curse as well, but that’s another story. We saw Browns fans chucking knucks at a Muni Lot tailgate a couple weeks ago, we saw Cowboys fans fighting each other outside of SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, Rams fans going at each other (what is it with Los Angeles sports fans fighting?), an old fashioned slobberknocker in Kansas City, and even college kids at Memphis.

