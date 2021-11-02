Bengals Favored in Week 9 Matchup Against Cleveland Browns

After a week filled with noise, the Browns quieted the naysayers with a dominant win over the Bengals. What a week that was, eh Cleveland? For four days, the only thing coming out of Berea was drama, YouTube videos and a roster transaction heard around the NFL. With all that looming over their heads, the Cleveland Browns traveled to Paul Brown stadium and… had their best game of the season? With seemingly everyone’s focus drawn to what was happening off the field, the Browns came out and blew the doors off a good Cincinnati Bengals team in a win that could turn around their season. Before the Browns shift their focus to the New England Patriots this week, here’s what we learned from the win.
