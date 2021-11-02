CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bengals Favored in Week 9 Matchup Against Cleveland Browns

By James Rapien
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bengals lost to the Jets at the Meadowlands in Week 8, despite being double-digit favorites. The loss was ugly, but...

Bengals Workout Veteran Linebacker Tahir Whitehead Ahead of Week 8 Matchup Against Jets

The Bengals worked out veteran linebacker Tahir Whitehead on Tuesday according to ESPN's Field Yates. The nine-year veteran has compiled 684 tackles in 139 career games. The Bengals could be interested in adding a veteran linebacker to the roster after losing Jordan Evans for the season. Cincinnati promoted Joe Bachie...
Bengals to Wear New Uniform Combination Against Browns

The Bengals will unveil a new uniform combination on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns. Cincinnati will wear their all black uniforms for the first time. The Bengals are hoping to improve to 6-3 on the season. Check out their new look below and see at all of their uniform combinations here.
After losses, crucial matchup ahead for Bengals, Browns

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski can't see any other way to look at Sunday's division matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals. “We are 4-4, we have to get a win,” Stefanski said of his battered and underachieving team. “Our lives depend on it, is the way we look at it. We are desperate, and that is where our focus is.”
Week 9 Predictions: All Bengals Staff Gives Picks for Sunday's Game Against Browns

Season Record: 2-6 The Cincinnati Bengals have some revenge to exact on Cleveland this year after being swept by the Browns in 2020. The team has just one win against this division rival in the Zac Taylor era, and with 2021 being the year of expectations, it's time for Taylor's crew to beat the Brownies and execute well in all three phases of the game.
Browns vs. Bengals: Week 9 Need to Know

The Cleveland Browns head south on Sunday for an important AFC North divisional game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Cleveland is coming off a frustrating loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers that saw the offense score just 10 points — the lowest output since Week 10 of last season. It was also the third consecutive game where the Browns struggled to score points as they have now totaled just 41 points the past three weeks after putting up 42 against the Los Angeles Chargers.
NFL Week 9 against the spread picks: Ravens vanquish Vikings, Bengals rebound vs. Browns, Chargers beat Eagles

I would like to thank Mike White for just adding onto what was a bad week for me. Then again, it's kind of scary for New York Jets fans that another guy can come in and throw for 400 yards to beat one of the best teams in the AFC while your No. 2 overall pick is struggling. Even with the bad week overall, #DajaniDimes again had a winning record with the top five locks, and that's the most important goal of this column. The other, of course, is to be way ahead of .500 on the total ATS record, which is something we will work on this week. We are currently middle of the road among CBS Sports experts. Expect that to change.
Key Matchups: Breaking Down Bengals vs Browns in the Battle of Ohio

The stage is set for the 96th edition of the Battle of Ohio. The Bengals hold the series record over the Browns 51-44. Both teams are coming off disappointing losses in Week 8. Cincinnati was stumped by a one-win Jets team, while the Browns' offense stalled in Pittsburgh. Joe Mixon,...
Bengals belted by Browns for second straight bad loss heading into bye week

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Bengals big win over the Baltimore Ravens two weeks ago that spurred playoff conversation is quickly in the rearview mirror. For the second straight week the Bengals defense had tackling issues and quarterback Joe Burrow threw two interceptions, one that was returned for a 99-yard touchdown, as the Cleveland Browns belted the Bengals, 41-16, on Sunday before a crowd announced at 65,451 in Paul Brown Stadium.
Browns-Bengals Preview: ‘Injuries Are Significant Issue For Cleveland,’ Says CBS Sports’ Amy Trask

(CBS Pittsburgh) — Both the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals are coming off games they probably should have won. The banged-up Browns were hardly a sure thing heading into Pittsburgh to meet the division-rival Steelers. Running back Kareem Hunt was out. Quarterback Baker Mayfield, nursing an injury to his non-throwing shoulder, was iffy. A healthy Mayfield would have given Cleveland a clear advantage. But he was clearly not 100 percent. And the 15-10 loss suggests maybe a healthy Case Keenum might have been a better option. The Bengals were a clear favorite over the New York Jets. With a hot Cincinnati...
Browns' Jack Conklin placed on IR ahead of Week 9 matchup vs. Bengals: All-Pro tackle to miss at least 3 games

Odell Beckham isn't the only roster news happening right now with the Cleveland Browns. There's another loss that might be more concerning for the team's offense, and especially as quarterback Baker Mayfield does his best to battle through a torn labrum and more. Jack Conklin, the team's starting right tackle, has officially been moved to injured reserve -- the team announced Saturday -- sidelining him for a minimum of three games with a dislocated elbow.
5 Takeaways from the Cleveland Browns Win Over the Cincinnati Bengals

After a week filled with noise, the Browns quieted the naysayers with a dominant win over the Bengals. What a week that was, eh Cleveland? For four days, the only thing coming out of Berea was drama, YouTube videos and a roster transaction heard around the NFL. With all that looming over their heads, the Cleveland Browns traveled to Paul Brown stadium and… had their best game of the season? With seemingly everyone’s focus drawn to what was happening off the field, the Browns came out and blew the doors off a good Cincinnati Bengals team in a win that could turn around their season. Before the Browns shift their focus to the New England Patriots this week, here’s what we learned from the win.
WATCH: Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield hits wide-open Donovan Peoples-Jones for 60-yard touchdown against Cincinnati Bengals

CINCINNATI — EDITOR'S NOTE: You can listen to Jim Donovan's top calls from today's game in the player above. With Odell Beckham Jr. set to be officially released on Monday, the Browns put Donovan Peoples-Jones in as a starting receiver for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The second-year player out of Michigan has 228 yards and a pair of touchdowns this season, but has missed the last two weeks with a groin injury.
Cleveland Browns: OBR Staff Picks Three Stars From The Bengals Game

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Welcome back, fellow Cleveland Browns fan. Thursday Night Football has concluded, and as promised The OBR Staff will select 3 Stars and the Play Of The Game from the Browns 41-16 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. So without further ado... IAN MCBRIDE. THREE STARS. 1 - Greg...
