Darrel Williams was the latest player to be mic’d up for the Kansas City Chiefs, providing some unique audio from the team’s Week 7 loss to the Tennessee Titans. Fresh off a big performance in Week 6 against the Washington Football Team, Williams would see a very different game at Nissan Stadium in Tennessee. He was amped up ahead of the game, telling his teammates to be great and even spotted doing pushups on the bench on the sideline. Unfortunately, the pre-game hype didn’t translate into much for Williams with just eight touches for 50 yards on the day.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO