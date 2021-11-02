CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Verry Elleegant upsets favourite Incentivise to win Melbourne Cup

By Mike Hytner
The Guardian
The Guardian
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L57ZU_0cjlNnZl00
James Mcdonald riding Verry Elleegant wins the 2021 Melbourne Cup at Flemington Racecourse. Photograph: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Trainer Chris Waller finally got his hands on the Melbourne Cup after Verry Elleegant, ridden by James McDonald, upset the overwhelming pre-race favourite Incentivise at Flemington racecourse.

Incentivise, one of the shortest-priced Cup favourites, had to settle for second place in the $8m race over 3,200m with UK-trained Spanish Mission crossing the line in third. Floating Artist was fourth, The Chosen One fifth and Grand Promenade sixth.

After a spectator-free event due to Covid-19 restrictions in Victoria last year, a 10,000-strong fully-vaccinated crowd was allowed back in the stands on Tuesday and they made their voices heard as Verry Elleegant surged down the home straight.

Related: Melbourne Cup 2021: Verry Elleegant upsets Incentivise to claim victory – as it happened

In perfect racing conditions under blue skies, the six-year-old mare delivered a first Cup win for Waller after overhauling Incentivise on the long Flemington straight and then leaving the star of this year’s Spring Carnival in her wake.

The reigning Australian horse of the year crossed the line three-and-a-half lengths in front to claim her 10th Group 1 win, while victory for Waller added the Cup to his collection of four Cox Plates won with Winx.

“I never thought I would ever win one,” McDonald said. “I always dreamed of winning one, but it’s so hard to win. A dream come true. When I went for home, I don’t know, I don’t know what I was thinking. I was thinking, where’s that post?

“She travelled so sweetly in the run for such a big way. She is trained by a master. He gets them right. She is a superstar and I’m so proud of her.

“We’ve been along for the ride for so many seasons now. This has cemented her place right up the top of those real top horses because what she’s done over the years, some seven furlongs to 3,200m. To win one of the biggest races in the land, it is just incredible.”

Chepstow: 12.30 Good Risk At All 1.00 Representing Bob 1.30 On Call 2.00 Coquelicot 2.30 Witness Protection 3.00 Brave Kingdom 3.35 Walk On High

Nottingham: 12.40 Suffrajet 1.10 Schmilsson 1.40 Walk Of Stars 2.10 Box To Box 2.40 Forever William 3.10 Raasel (nap) 3.40 Helvetian 4.10 Two Brothers

Musselburgh: 12.50 Diamond State 1.20 Millarville 1.50 Collingham 2.20 Gouet Des Bruyeres 2.50 Wakool 3.20 Generator City 3.50 Herewegohoney

Kempton Park: 2.45 Petal Power 3.15 Washraa 3.45 Testing Faith 4.15 Greenscape 4.45 Street Kid (nb) 5.15 Beyond Equal 5.45 Squelch 6.15 Rockingham Jill

McDonald only found himself partnering the eventual winner after UK horse Away He Goes was scratched less than a week ago and the jockey was booked late to pilot Verry Elleegant, who was entered into the Cup after her Cox Plate placing.

Waller, who is based in Sydney, was not trackside to watch his charge’s greatest victory but the stable’s assistant trainer, Johanne Taylor, paid tribute to the absent trainer.

Related: Melbourne Cup: the race that… warrants some uncomfortable ethical arithmetic | Jonathan Horn

“This is unreal,” she said. “I think everyone in Australian racing dreams of this. It’s such a pity Chris can’t be here. He certainly deserves this more than anyone. Very emotional from the entire team and it means the world to us.”

All 23 horses that started the race crossed the finish line. The starting field had been reduced by one after the late scratching of outsider Future Score , who showed signs of lameness on race eve and failed veterinary checks on Tuesday morning.

There had also been doubts over the participation of Delphi but the former UK-based horse was passed fit and came home seventh as champion jockey Damian Oliver’s bid for a fourth Cup triumph fell short.

The build up to the main race had been disrupted as animal rights activists gathered outside the racecourse gates. Eight horses have died following the Melbourne Cup event in the past nine years.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

‘The time has come’: Dylan Alcott to retire from tennis after Australian Open

Dylan Alcott, one of Australia’s greatest tennis players, has called time on his celebrated career and will retire from the sport after next year’s Australian Open. Alcott, who earlier this year became the first man in any form of tennis to earn the calendar year golden slam of all four major titles and Paralympic or Olympic gold, will bid farewell in front of a home crowd at Melbourne Park in January.
TENNIS
The Guardian

New Zealand’s Mitchell Santner: ‘I don’t think 2019 will come up much’

It is the morning after New Zealand qualified for the T20 World Cup semi-finals by pipping the pre-tournament favourites, India, to second spot in their Super 12s group, and Mitchell Santner is heading out to play golf. This will surprise nobody who knows him – after all, he describes himself in his Instagram bio as a part-time cricketer and full-time golfer – but perhaps his ability to turn off and switch his attention to a different kind of white ball at this of all moments illustrates how comfortable his team have become with major-tournament success.
SPORTS
Journal Inquirer

Breeders' Cup will be missing a legend

There are nine Breeders’ Cup races at Del Mar today, but one handicapper who enjoyed Breeders’ Cup Saturday as much as anyone won’t be at the track for the 38th running of the World Championships. Bob Neumeier passed away in October. He was 70 and lived quite the life. Most around here remember him as the radio voice of the New England Whalers and a first-rate sportscaster for WFSB-TV3. He was also a class act and one of the best horseplayers I’ve ever met. How good was he? Three hundred fifty of the world’s best handicappers converged on Caesars Palace in Las Vegas in 1990 for the World Series of Handicapping. Neumeier beat them all to win the prestigious event. Later that year, NBC would hire Neumy to be a roving reporter for its Breeders’ Cup coverage. They couldn’t have picked a better guy. Occasionally through the years, Neumy would be one of the guest handicappers at Mohegan Sun Casino on Breeders’ Cup Saturday. Neumy was big time, but never acted it. He’d always come over to shoot the breeze between races. One of my favorite sayings came from Neumy at Saratoga sometime in the 1980s. When asked how he expected to do that day at the track, he uttered the following: “I hope I break even. I need the money.” If you don’t get it, don’t read any further and spend the day watching the Home and Garden Network. The first of nine Breeders’ Cup races, meanwhile, begins at 3 p.m. on the NBC Sports Network and TVG. NBC has the exclusive broadcast of the Breeders’ Cup Classic beginning at 8 p.m.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Melbourne Cup#Rooney#Flemington Racecourse#Spanish#Floating Artist#Grand Promenade#Spring Carnival#Australian#10th Group 1
One Green Planet

Race Horse at Melbourne Cup Goes Lame

The Melbourne Cup 2021 horse race hadn’t even begun before two racehorses had already shown lameness. Future Score was put through the fitness test on the eve of the big race. Failing it, after he showed lameness in his right foreleg. Another racehorse also showed lameness but still managed to...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Emma Raducanu arrives in Linz for final tournament of breakthrough season

Emma Raducanu arrived in Austria on Saturday for her final tournament of the season.The US Open champion is the top seed and star attraction at the Upper Austria Ladies Linz and she flew into the city with her mother Renee and agent Chris Helliar.Raducanu is expected to play her first match on Monday, having received a bye in the first round, and she will face the winner of a clash between two qualifiers.The 18-year-old claimed her first WTA Tour wins at the Transylvania Open last week and will hope to finish a remarkable year on a high, with the...
TENNIS
newschain

Spanish primed for Melbourne Cup Mission

Spanish Mission is expected to make a bold bid for Lexus Melbourne Cup glory by the team who have been overseeing his Australian preparations. The five-year-old, who finished third in the Ascot Gold Cup and ran Stradivarius to a head in the Lonsdale Cup in August, is trained by Andrew Balding, but due to staff travel issues when the horse shipped, his lead up has been supervised by Tom Noonan and his father Tony.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
Place
Melbourne
Place
Sydney
Country
Australia
NewsBreak
Sports
thebrag.com

Nine protestors have been arrested at the Melbourne Cup

The Melbourne Cup took place today. Backing the Say Nup To The Cup movement, we told you to do something like barefoot bowls instead of watch the annual event; I think I’d much rather be barefoot on grass than stuck in a stuffy suit in 28 degree heat anyway. It...
SPORTS
USA Today

Twilight Payment looks for 2nd straight win in Melbourne Cup

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Irish-trained and Australian-owned nine-year-old Twilight Payment will attempt to become the first horse to successfully defend a Melbourne Cup since Makybe Diva won her third in a row in 2005 in Tuesday’s race at Flemington. The stayer will go into the 3,200-meter race having finished runner-up...
SPORTS
AFP

Knicks Go wins Breeders' Cup Classic and Yibir takes Turf

South Korea-owned Knicks Go won the $6 million Breeders' Cup Classic on Saturday while British-based Yibir took the Turf title at the 38th annual thoroughbred showdown. Loves Only You became Japan's first Breeders' Cup champion by winning the $2 million Filly & Mare Turf with a late charge.
SPORTS
The Independent

Stuart Hogg challenges Scotland to prove they belong against Australia

Scotland captain Stuart Hogg thinks victory against Australia would show they belong among Test rugby’s elite.The Scots are looking to build on away victories over England and France in the Six Nations and their recent record over the Wallabies is good, having won the past two encounters.Australia arrive at Murrayfield on a five-match winning run, which includes beating France in a three-match Test series in the summer and a pair of victories over world champions South Africa.“To be the best team in the world, you’ve got to beat the best and Australia are right up there,” said Hogg.“It’s not every...
RUGBY
The Independent

Rassie van der Dussen hits out as South Africa set England 190 for victory

England must chase down 190 to maintain their 100 per cent record at the T20 World Cup as South Africa gave themselves hope of reaching the semi-finals thanks to Rassie van der Dussen’s career-best 94 not out.While England’s progress to the knockout stages is all but secure after four wins from four and a supreme net run-rate, nothing less than a big win will suffice for South Africa after Australia hammered the West Indies earlier.Van der Dussen creamed five fours in his 60-ball knock and six sixes while Aiden Markram recorded a sparkling 52 not out from 25 deliveries in...
SPORTS
AFP

Wheelchair tennis golden great Alcott to retire at Aussie Open

Wheelchair great Dylan Alcott on Tuesday announced he would retire at the Australian Open in January, fresh off becoming the first man to win a tennis "Golden Slam". The 30-year-old Australian, the most successful quad tennis player in history, with 15 Grand Slam singles and eight doubles titles, said he would compete for the last time at Melbourne Park in the opening Grand Slam of 2022. At the US Open in September Alcott made history as he completed the Golden Slam of winning all four quad singles majors and Paralympics gold in the same year. "This is my home and the Australian Open changed my life, tennis changed my life," he told reporters in Melbourne.
SPORTS
The Guardian

The Guardian

48K+
Followers
29K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy