Instant analysis of Chiefs' Week 8 win over Giants

The Kansas City Chiefs got the win against the New York Giants, but even in victory this isn’t the game fans were hoping to see. With tougher competition in coming weeks, and in the wake of a crushing defeat against the Tennessee Titans in Week 7, the Chiefs needed a dominant victory. While there are certainly positives to take away from this game, there are also more reasons to be worried. Kansas City barely escaped, securing victory over New York in the final minute. An ugly win is still a win, but they need marked improvement.

So what else did we learn about the Chiefs in Week 8?

Final score: Chiefs 20, Giants 17

The Chiefs adjusted their approach on offense this week. They made a concerted effort to take what the defense gave them. If that meant to check the ball down, they did that. If that meant to run the ball against a light box, they did that too. Until late in the fourth quarter, their longest completion of the game was an 18-yard pass to Demarcus Robinson.

On the defensive side of the ball, Kansas City did a lot of good things throughout the game. From pressure to linebacker play, they just looked like a more complete unit than they have all season long. Now they’ve got to be able to carry that over with a short week.

Weekly awards

Chiefs Wire Game Ball: LB Willie Gay Jr.

Rookie of the Game: RG Trey Smith

Veteran of the Game: DT Chris Jones

Offensive Player of the Game: RB Derrick Gore

Defensive Player of the Game: LB Willie Gay Jr.

Special Teams Player of the Game: K Harrison Butker

Play of the Game: LB Willie Gay Jr.'s 13-yard interception return.

Stat of the Game: 12 penalties for 103 yards for the Chiefs.

Quick-hitting observations and analysis

The Chiefs opened up the game on offense after losing the coin toss for the second time this season. The opening drive was 10 perfect plays followed by three head-scratchers in the red zone. It was a nice adjustment to see Kansas City play small ball and just matriculate the ball down the field instead of trying to force the deep passing game.

The Chiefs stalling out in the red zone on the opening drive (and other drives) feels like a microcosm of why Patrick Mahomes has been pressing on the deep shots. If nothing is working the red zone after you move the ball down the field, what’s the point? Why not go for the big explosive play downfield when that has been your bread and butter? It’s a real identity crisis of sorts for Kansas City.

Willie Gay Jr. is proving to be exactly the player that many thought he could be after last season, training camp and the preseason. This was his second week in a row making incredible plays in coverage and his speed flashes often when he’s on the field.

Derrick Gore emerging as another option at running back alongside Darrel Williams and eventually Clyde Edwards-Helaire is a pretty great development. You have to wonder if the Chiefs couldn’t ship off a player like Jerick McKinnon to a team that is dealing with running back injuries.

Mahomes really struggled at times in this game. He started with eight straight completions before things started going downhill, hitting on only eight of his next 20-plus. He took a few shots downfield but struggled to connect, with his long throw being just 18 yards through three quarters and five minutes.

Daniel Sorensen had another brutal game in coverage. He’s supposed to be the veteran guy who knows his role and the scheme, but he has just made far too many mental mistakes this season. It seems like a weekly occurrence that he’s beaten in coverage.

There were too many penalties for the Chiefs in this game — 12 total, resulting in 103 total yards. It has been a huge problem for Kansas City this season. This is also one of the NFL’s crews with the least amount of penalty calls on the season. Not exactly a good sign for the Chiefs.

Mecole Hardman’s speed really flashed a few times in this game. The Chiefs really need to get him some more plays out of the backfield or out in space during the game. It feels like he’s overdue to bust out a breakaway run for a touchdown.

Save for a few poor plays, the defense really played better in this game than they had all season long. They forced some punts, created a turnover, managed some pressure on Daniel Jones and limited the ground game. Yes, it’s the Giants offense, but the Chiefs needed this type of game to build on.

The Chiefs have 19 turnovers on the season. That’s a record for Andy Reid in his Kansas City tenure — and they still have nine games left.

The Chiefs will have an abbreviated week of practice before the Green Bay Packers travel to Arrowhead Stadium. The Packers are coming off extended rest after beating the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night. This matchup begins perhaps the toughest three-game stretch of the season for Kansas City, but it also brings fans a long-awaited QB matchup of Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers.