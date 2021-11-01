CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFC West race gets more interesting with Von Miller trade to Rams

By Jess Root
 7 days ago
The NFC West, already one of the divisional races to watch down the stretch of the season with both the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams at 7-1, just got a bit more interesting.

The Rams made big news on Monday with the trade with the Denver Broncos, acquiring pass rusher Von Miller for a pair of 2022 draft picks.

It did not even make a dent into their salary cap, as all they have to pay is roughly $700,000 of his remaining salary. The Broncos took care of the rest.

Miller gives the Rams another pass rusher to harass Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray. Of course, the Cardinals have the offensive weapons to counteract that if the offensive line holds up.

The trade deadline is Tuesday afternoon. Are there more moves coming? Whether there are or not, this race could go all the way down to the wire with the talent on both teams.

