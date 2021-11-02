Giants fall to Chiefs, 20-17, in prime time

The New York Giants gave it a valiant effort on Monday night but ultimately were defeated 20-17 by the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night at Arrowhead Stadium.

In a game that came down to the final drives in the fourth quarter, both teams endured sloppy play and turnovers throughout the night. Both Daniel Jones and Patrick Mahomes traded interceptions on consecutive drives in the first quarter.

Jones completed 22-of-32 passing for 222 yards with two touchdowns, one interception and a 96.1 passer rating. The tight ends in Evan Engram and Kyle Rudolph were the ones to find paydirt on Monday night.

Here’s how the game went down in Week 8:

Final score: Chiefs 20, Giants 17

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final

Giants 0 10 0 7 17

Chiefs 7 7 0 6 20

Keys to the game

The defense did its job in the red zone allowing the Chiefs to score just twice on six drives that entered the red zone.

The offense was just 4-of-12 on third down while the defense held Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense to 5-of-12 on third down.

The Giants implemented a double team for the majority of the night on Travis Kelce, and it worked for the most part. Kelce caught four of seven targets for 27 yards.

The Giants had two crucial penalties on the go-ahead drive by the Chiefs. Oshane Ximines was called for offsides on what would have been an interception while Tae Crowder was called for a facemask that essentially resulted in a 30-yard play for the Chiefs.

Big Blue committed 10 penalties on the night for 88 yards.

It was over when...

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones was sacked on fourth and 15 trying to make a play to extend the final drive of the game following the Chiefs’ go-ahead field goal with just over a minute left to play.

Players of the game

RB Devontae Booker: 15 carries, 60 rushing yards, 5 receptions, 65 receiving yards

15 carries, 60 rushing yards, 5 receptions, 65 receiving yards DT Leonard Williams: 6 tackles, 1.0 sack, tackle for loss, forced fumble

6 tackles, 1.0 sack, tackle for loss, forced fumble DB Logan Ryan: 9 tackles (7 solo), forced fumble

Injuries

WR Dante Pettis suffered a shoulder injury on a punt return and was ruled out during the second quarter.

WR Sterling Shepard suffered a quad injury late in the second quarter and was ruled out early on during the third quarter.

Giants head coach Joe Judge will hold a conference call with the team’s beat writers on Tuesday afternoon before a few players are also made available.

The Giants will return to practice on Wednesday ahead of a Week 9 game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, November 7 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Kickoff is 1:00 pm. ET.