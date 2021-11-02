Revisiting Michigan State, Talking Indiana, Breaking Down Cade vs. JJ, Jim Harbaugh's Tenure

The weekend is over and Michigan's loss to Michigan State still weighs heavy. Sure, the Wolverines are 7-1 and ranked No. 9 in the country in the AP Poll, but Jim Harbaugh is now 3-4 against Michigan State and 0-2 against Mel Tucker as the Spartans moved to 8-0 this year and into the playoff discussion.

Technically speaking the Wolverines still have a lot to play for but now it just feels like every other year under Harbaugh. They started strong, lost to a decent team or rival and now have to regroup in an attempt at salvaging the season before likely falling to Ohio State.

Michigan will try to get back into the win column this weekend against Indiana, which seems likely. But who really knows? After all, we haven't seen this team attempt to bounce back from a loss yet. I expect the Wolverines to win pretty easily, but the loss to MSU sucked a lot out of U-M.

Also, what's now going on at quarterback? Cade McNamara looked solid all day long in East Lansing, but is apparently a little banged up. JJ McCarthy had a great touchdown pass to Andrel Anthony, but also fumbled at least once. We'll see how everything looks on Saturday night, but it's fun to talk about it now.