CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Dissuading Canelo is a Big Ask for Plant in Super Middle Showdown

By Lyle Fitzsimmons
Boxing Scene
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI like the way he fights. I like how communicative he is in interviews. And I like the fact that I saw him working out in a county park in Las Vegas when my family and I were out there a few months back. So I’m thrilled that he’s...

www.boxingscene.com

Comments / 0

Related
SPORTbible

'Scariest Man On The Planet' Martyn Ford Will Finally Fight 'Iranian Hulk' In London Next Year

It's official. Martyn 'the scariest man on the planet' Ford will finally face off against Sajad 'Iranian Hulk' Gharibi in a boxing match on April 2, 2022. This one has been a long time in the making but after years of speculation surrounding a possible bout, it was confirmed by both men on social media earlier that a fight will take place at the O2 Arena in London next year.
COMBAT SPORTS
HollywoodLife

Floyd Mayweather, 44, & Model GF, 24, Sit Courtside At Lakers Game For Date Night

Floyd Mayweather Jr. is back with his ex girlfriend Gallienne Nabila, and the couple were spotted enjoying a date night in Los Angeles at a Lakers game. Floyd Mayweather proved his rekindled romance with model girlfriend Gallienne Nabila was going strong when the pair sat courtside at the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Lakers game on November 2. The boxer, 44, put his unique fashion sense on display in a black sweater featuring a white graphic print, along with ripped black jeans and black leather boots. His on again/off again girlfriend Gallienne, 24, stunned in a black, scoop-neck long sleeved top along with tight leather pants and strappy gold pumps. She accessorized her fit with gold necklaces and rings, as she styled her raven tresses in loose waves.
LOS ANGELES, CA
boxingnewsandviews.com

Manny Pacquiao Reacts To Canelo Knocking Out Plant

Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao like boxing fans the world over were impressed once again with boxing star Canelo Alvarez. Widely considered the best fighter in the world Alvarez proved it yet again against Caleb Plant. Speaking on the win Pacquiao said:. Words that carry much weight considering Pacquiao is one...
COMBAT SPORTS
Bloody Elbow

Video: Undisputed! Watch Canelo Alvarez’s vicious KO of Caleb Plant to unify 168 lbs division

It may not have been an easy night at the office for Canelo Alvarez (57-1-2, 39 KOs), but he still got the job done in emphatic fashion. In front of over 16,000, predominantly pro-Canelo fans at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Alvarez became the undisputed super-middleweight champion with an 11th round stoppage of Caleb Plant (21-1, 12 KOs). Alvarez did have some trouble with Plant’s slick boxing and fast hands but sooner or later, Plant’s repeatedly getting cornered against the ropes would cost him.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Caleb Plant
Person
Gennady Golovkin
Person
Floyd Mayweather Jr.
Person
Erislandy Lara
MMAmania.com

Canelo Alvarez responds to Kamaru Usman’s callout

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighters sure have been eager to land a crossover fight into boxing. Sure, they may get their butts handed to them in the ring, but the money is good — 10 to 20 times higher than most UFC champions are making in the Octagon. With that...
UFC
BoxingNews24.com

Canelo reacts to Andre Ward predicting Plant victory

By Max Schramm: Canelo Alvarez reacted with amusement when reminded that Andre Ward predicts a victory for Caleb’ Sweethands’ Plant this Saturday night in their fight on Showtime pay-per-view. (Photo credit: Amanda Westcott/SHOWTIME) Canelo first assured the media that he would win on Saturday and then said that Ward might...
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Professional Boxing#Boxing Ring#Combat
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Footage proves Deontay Wilder was at fault for referee Russell Mora's longer count on Tyson Fury after he was knocked down because the American was not in a neutral corner – despite MMA icon Daniel Cormier labelling it 'crazy slow'

Deontay Wilder will only have himself to blame for referee Russell Mora's long eight-count over Tyson Fury, when he failed to report to a neutral corner after flooring the Brit for a second time in the fourth round. The Gypsy King was sent crashing to the canvas on two separate...
COMBAT SPORTS
Yardbarker

Mike Tyson gives Humble Response to Deontay Wilder Claiming he could KO Him in His Prime

The former Heavyweight Champions Mike Tyson has responded to Deontay Wilder claiming that he would knock out Mike Tyson when he was in his prime. Deontay Wilder got knocked out by the Gypsy King in the early hours of Sunday morning UK time in Las Vegas. It was a cracking fight, but Tyson Fury showed his class and really does look like one of the best Heavyweights of all time.
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
worldboxingnews.net

The 28-0, 26 KO welterweight star already compared to Floyd Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather was one of the greatest boxers of all time, definitely the best of his generation. Now, there’s a new star on the rise in the welterweight division. Step forward the enigmatic Jaron Ennis. Nicknamed “Boots” due to a gym misunderstanding from a moniker his mom gave him of...
COMBAT SPORTS
CinemaBlend

Mike Tyson Revealed Why He Stopped Sleeping With His Tigers, And It Totally Checks Out

Mike Tyson is considered one of the most dominant professional boxers of all time, but that’s not the only thing he’s known for in the mainstream. Tyson has also been the proud owner of tigers, and while he was close to his animals, he introduced boundaries with his pets over time. For example, the fighter recently explained why tigers used to sleep in his bed, but he had to put an end to it for the most understandable reason possible.
COMBAT SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy