Aduro and Brightlands Enter into Discussions to Partner and Develop Hydrochemolytic Technology for Chemical Recycling of Plastic

Bio-based polymers could be transformed into fertiliser using a pioneering circular system derived by scientists at the Tokyo Institute of Technology. Plastics have taken the world by storm over the last century, finding applications in virtually every aspect of our lives. However, the rise of these synthetic polymers, which form the basis of plastics, has contributed to many serious environmental issues. The worst of these is the excessive use of petrochemical compounds and the disposal of non-biodegradable materials without recycling; only 14 per cent of all plastic waste is recycled, which hardly puts a dent in the problem.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 12 DAYS AGO