CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Aduro and Brightlands Enter into Discussions to Partner and Develop Hydrochemolytic Technology for Chemical Recycling of Plastic

StreetInsider.com
 7 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. SARNIA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. ("Aduro", or the "Company") (CSE:ACT)(OTCQB:ACTHF)(FSE:9D50), a Canadian developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle plastics and transform heavy crude...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

Hamrick Mills: Where Sustainability, Quality, and Innovation Come First

Weaving Fabrics for a Better Tomorrow Entirely committed to meeting the needs of its customers, Hamrick Mills also strives to reduce the environmental impact and carbon footprint in all of its operations. This is why they joined the U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol, to ensure the cotton used to manufacture their fabrics is grown following the highest sustainability standards—further protecting the planet’s ecological health and the wellbeing of future generations. Hamrick Mills’ manufacturing processes meet or exceed every local, state, and federal requirement for environmental protection, energy and recycling. They use sustainably grown ﬁbers to create exceptional woven fabrics for the Apparel, Home...
ENVIRONMENT
24/7 Wall St.

This Company Produces the Most Plastic Waste in the World

While some forms of plastic break down in 20 years, others take as long as 500. Millions of tons of plastic make their way into oceans each year. The company that produces the most plastic is Exxon Mobil. Plastic waste has become one of the greatest environmental disasters in history, and it is unlikely to […]
ENVIRONMENT
labelandnarrowweb.com

APR launches Chemical Recycling Research Working Group

The Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR) has announced the formation of a new working group focused on identifying the key steps needed for chemical recycling processes to play an effective role in the recycling of plastic products. The APR Chemical Recycling Research Working Group, announced to APR members at the...
ENVIRONMENT
TrendHunter.com

Versatile Recycled Plastic Textiles

Quest Fabric by the British textile brand Camira is made from recycled plastic waste found in the oceans. The versatile fabric is the brand's second investment in the Seaqual Initiative, a community-oriented clean-up organization. The Seaqual Initiative transforms some of its recovered waste into Seaqual Yarn. Camira collaborated with the...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plastic Recycling#Plastic Waste#Waste Plastic#Chemicals#Streetinsider Premium#Sarnia#Acthf#Fse#D50#Canadian#Pe
plasticsnews.com

Study: Chemical recycling may need decades to be ‘low cost'

Chemical recycling technologies could take until 2050 to have enough scale to achieve a low-cost position in the marketplace, according to an analysis from consulting firm IHS Markit presented at a recent industry conference. The new study, from the firm's Circular Plastics Service, predicts that the percentage of plastics from...
ENVIRONMENT
newsy.com

COP26 Discusses Transitions To Cleaner Technologies

Away from the climate protests and the delegate discussions, COP26 in Glasgow is also a stage for scientists to showcase their inventions. At the conference's green zone, what looks like a bouncy castle also purifies the air. As children bounce — the air bubble promotes the growth of algae, which are organisms that eat carbon dioxide. A technology that, its creators believe, can transform our cities.
ENVIRONMENT
plasticstoday.com

Honeywell Launches ‘Revolutionary’ Plastics Recycling Technology

Honeywell today announced the commercialization of what it calls a “revolutionary process” that will advance the circular economy by expanding the types of plastics that can be recycled. It will use the recycled materials to produce feedstock to make recycled plastics with a smaller carbon footprint. Honeywell said that its...
ENVIRONMENT
plasticsnews.com

Honeywell unveils its advanced recycling technology

Honeywell International Inc. says it has new technology that increase the amount and types of plastics that can be recycled. With the Nov. 2 announcement, Honeywell joins the ranks of the chemical, raw materials and technology companies active in the fast-growing advanced recycling industry. Around the globe, interest in advanced...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
France
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Recycling
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
cell.com

Chemically recyclable polyacetals to deliver useful thermoplastics

Production, use, and fate of synthetic polymers. in: Letcher Trevor M. Plastic Waste and Recycling. Academic Press, 2020: 13-32https://doi.org/10.1016/b978-0-12-817880-5.00002-5 Evaluating scenarios toward zero plastic pollution. Science. 2020; 369: 1455-1461https://doi.org/10.1126/science.aba9475. Schyns Z.O.G. Shaver M.P. Mechanical Recycling of Packaging Plastics: A Review. Macromol. Rapid Commun. 2021; 42: e2000415https://doi.org/10.1002/marc.202000415. Scopus (40) Beyond Mechanical...
ENVIRONMENT
sciencenewsforstudents.org

Everyday plastics can pollute, leaching thousands of chemicals

Bits of plastic litter the world. It’s become a big and growing problem from the depths of the ocean to Arctic glaciers and even European mountain peaks. Much research has lately focused on how plastic products in the environment break down into smaller pieces and where those bits wind up. But two new studies find it’s not just the plastic pieces that pose a problem. Intact plastics can release pollution — tens of thousands of chemicals. And those pollutants likely end up in water and food, those studies now conclude.
ENVIRONMENT
hydrocarbonprocessing.com

Emerson to provide automation technology for plastics recycling plant

ReNew ELP, a UK-based advanced recycling company, has selected Emerson as its digital automation partner for its new plastics recycling plant in Teesside, North East England. Emerson’s advanced automation technology and software will help achieve safe, efficient operation of an innovative hydrothermal process to convert end-of-life plastics back into their original feedstock to produce new plastic products, reducing waste and pollution.
ENVIRONMENT
theiet.org

Plants from plastics: circular recycling of polymer waste

Bio-based polymers could be transformed into fertiliser using a pioneering circular system derived by scientists at the Tokyo Institute of Technology. Plastics have taken the world by storm over the last century, finding applications in virtually every aspect of our lives. However, the rise of these synthetic polymers, which form the basis of plastics, has contributed to many serious environmental issues. The worst of these is the excessive use of petrochemical compounds and the disposal of non-biodegradable materials without recycling; only 14 per cent of all plastic waste is recycled, which hardly puts a dent in the problem.
ENVIRONMENT
just-auto.com

SK Chemicals sells its engineering plastics plant

SK Chemicals Company, part of South Korea’s energy and petrochemicals conglomerate SK Group, said it had agreed to sell its polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) business to HDC Hyundai Engineering Plastics Company, according to local reports. The company’s PPS division makes high-performance engineering plastics, used extensively by automotive and electronics sectors, at...
INDUSTRY
thefastmode.com

Vodafone Germany Intros Eco-SIMs Made from Recycled Plastic

Vodafone Germany continues to accelerate on the way to climate neutrality with the launch of Eco-SIM that is made from recycled plastic. The SIM card holders, which were halved in 2020, are now also made from recycled plastic. In this way, the company is now avoiding a further 320 tonnes of plastic annually across the group in addition to the 340 tonnes. In Germany alone, 9.3 million Eco-SIM cards will gradually be introduced in the Vodafone network in the coming financial year. In addition to Germany, eleven other Vodafone European national companies are introducing Eco-SIM, in addition to Egypt, Turkey and South Africa.
ENVIRONMENT
ptonline.com

Plastic Energy, Freepoint Eco-Systems and TotalEnergies to Build Advanced Recycling Plant

Plastic Energy Ltd., Freepoint Eco-Systems LLC and TotalEnergies have announced a strategic partnership focused on recycling in the U.S. Under this agreement, Plastic Energy and Freepoint Eco-Systems plan to build an advanced recycling plant in Texas, which will transform end-of-life plastic waste into a recycled feedstock called TACOIL using Plastic Energy’s patented technology. TotalEnergies will convert this raw material into virgin-quality polymers, which can be used for food-grade packaging.
ENVIRONMENT
Rebel Yell

Plastic Recycling Equipment Market To See Extraordinary Growth – Atlas Development Machinery, Benk Machinery, Boston Matthews, Doll Plast, Genius Machinery and Matila Industrial

Worldwide Plastic Recycling Equipment Market Analysis to 2028 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Plastic Recycling Equipment Industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Plastic Recycling Equipment Market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and geography. The global Plastic Recycling Equipment Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the Market status of the Plastic Recycling Equipment players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.
ENVIRONMENT
ICIS Chemical Business

Berry Global sees exponential growth in recycled plastics volumes - CEO

NEW YORK (ICIS)--The use of recycled plastics for food service and other offerings is poised for exceptional growth, with Berry Global helping to enable that demand, its CEO said on Tuesday. Berry recently announced a collaboration with restaurant chain Wendy’s and LyondellBasell to supply recycled plastic clear cups with 20%...
ENVIRONMENT
The Conversation U.S.

The new Global Methane Pledge can buy time while the world drastically reduces fossil fuel use

There were four big announcements during the first week of COP26, the U.N. climate conference in Glasgow: on coal, finance, methane and deforestation. Of those four, the global methane pledge could have the most immediate impact on Earth’s climate – provided countries follow through on their pledges and satellite monitoring works as effectively as advertised. More than 100 countries agreed to cut their methane emissions 30% by 2030 under the Global Methane Pledge, an initiative launched by the U.S. and European Union. And major foundations and philanthropic groups pledged over US$325 million to help countries and industry dramatically reduce methane emissions...
ENVIRONMENT
StreetInsider.com

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (HCIC) And Plus Mutually Agree to Terminate Merger Agreement

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ: HCIC), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, and Plus (formerly Plus.ai), a global provider of self-driving truck technology, announced today that the companies have mutually agreed to terminate their previously announced Merger Agreement and Plan of Reorganization, effective immediately, given the November 8, 2021 “outside date” set forth in the Merger Agreement. In light of recent developments in the regulatory environment outside of the United States, Plus is pursuing a potential restructuring of certain aspects of its business, after which HCIC V and Plus may enter into discussions with respect to a potential new business combination.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy