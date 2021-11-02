CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon Musk says Tesla has not signed contract with Hertz yet

By Lora Kolodny
CNBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTesla CEO Elon Musk said on Monday night that his electric vehicle company has yet to sign a contract with rental car company Hertz. Tesla hit a $1 trillion market cap for the first time a week ago after Hertz announced it would grow its fleet of battery-electric vehicles with "an...

www.cnbc.com

CNBC

Chinese auto giant Geely launches electric truck, its rival to Tesla's Semi

SHANGHAI — China's Geely on Monday launched a new electric semi truck as automakers look to bring new technology to the commercial vehicles market. Geely's commercial vehicle group, Farizon Auto, is planning to roll out the new Homtruck in 2024 and is targeting international markets too, the divisions CEO Mike Fan told CNBC in an interview on Monday.
ECONOMY
CarBuzz.com

Tesla's $4 Billion Deal With Hertz Is In Doubt

Last month, Hertz announced a landmark order of 100,000 Tesla Model 3 cars for its rental car fleet valued at around $4.4 billion dollars - the largest electric car order ever made by a rental car company. The deal was announced just a few weeks after new CEO Mark Fields rescued the company from bankruptcy. Half of the 100,000 vehicles would be used for standard car rentals, while the others would be used for Uber rentals.
BUSINESS
AFP

Tesla shares fall after Musk's 'soap opera' Twitter poll

Tesla's share price plunged Monday in the latest controversy sparked by CEO Elon Musk, who was facing criticism for letting his Twitter followers decide whether he should sell billions in company stock. The episode, described by one analyst as "another bizarre soap opera", is the most recent example of real world trouble following the often provocative tweets from one of the world's richest people. The controversy -- which pushed Tesla down about three percent by 1700 GMT -- started Saturday with Musk targeting a push from US Democratic lawmakers to tax billionaires by targeting their stocks, which are usually taxed only when sold. In what appeared to be a protest against the now stalled proposal, Musk wrote on Twitter that he doesn't get a cash salary so he would be forced to sell shares to pay any sizable levy.
STOCKS
Person
Elon Musk
#Hertz#Cnbc
CNBC

PepsiCo CEO says he expects delivery of first Tesla Semis this quarter

PepsiCo is expecting its first delivery of Tesla Semi trucks in the fourth quarter CEO Ramon Laguarta told CNBC on Monday. News of the slated deliveries comes almost four years after the company first announced it would purchase 100 of the vehicles. PepsiCo CEO Ramon Laguarta said on Monday that...
BUSINESS
