Anti-Taliban Group Registers with US to Try to Build Afghan Resistance

The US government will streamline immigration procedures for recent Afghan arrivals to speed up their resettlement in the United States, the Department of Homeland Security said Monday. Afghans who arrived in the United States on or after July 30 this year will be able to take advantage of simplified procedures to get a prized "green card," or permanent resident status, as well as various work permits, the DHS said in a statement.
The Afghan resistance is boosting its D.C. lobbying operation, records show. Why it matters: U.S. financial and military aid could be crucial to efforts to oppose Taliban rule in Afghanistan. But opposition forces must convince the Biden administration to stay engaged to some degree in a conflict from which the president is determined to extricate the United States.
Macaulay Honors College lecturer and former Baruch College professor Zohra Saed and Mayha Ghouri, an immigration lawyer who was a former student of Saed’s, are working together to help an Afghan writer and his family escape the Taliban. Saed asked that the writer and his family not be identified for...
FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Afghanistan's Taliban government is pressing for the release of billions of dollars of central bank reserves as the drought-stricken nation faces a cash crunch, mass starvation and a new migration crisis. Afghanistan parked billions of dollars in assets overseas with the U.S. Federal Reserve and other central...
Donald Trump once described Mitch McConnell as his “ace in the hole” and wrote, in a foreword to the Senate Republican leader’s autobiography, that he “couldn’t have asked for a better partner” in Washington. Except, according to Trump, he didn’t. Speaking to the Washington Post for a profile of the...
It used to be that the media were obsessed with voter fraud and messy elections. As recently as 1999, Pulitzer Prizes were handed out to newspapers that dug into rigged elections and wrongly elected candidates.
Mike Pence’s daughter Charlotte Pence Bond was called out by a physician and reminded that “people are still dying every day” after she posted a message on Instagram against Covid-19 vaccinations.Ms Pence Bond had posted a photo that showed the words “Do Not Comply” along with the caption “fight back” on her Instagram page on 6 November.Physician Lily Grace hit out at Ms Pence Bond’s messaging in a comment on the post.“As a physician who spent the last year working in a Covid ICU, please be very cautious with your audience and your message. Vaccines save lives. They are...
A D.C. judge on Monday threw out part of a lawsuit that the District’s attorney general filed against former president Donald Trump’s 2017 Inaugural Committee, ruling that the committee had not wasted its money when it rented ballrooms at Trump’s own hotel. But D.C. Superior Court Judge José M. López...
A California man who allegedly joined the mob that attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6 over what they falsely believed was a stolen election and is wanted by the FBI has fled the country and is seeking asylum in authoritarian Belarus. Evan Neumann, 48, was charged in March with six...
The shift against Democratic candidates in Virginia and New Jersey in last Tuesday’s elections has shocked the left. But if anything, Democrats understate the widespread danger their party faces. To understand the magnitude of last week’s electoral earthquake, one must grasp the concept of “margin shift.” This is the difference...
The coronavirus has been circulating in the U.S. for close to two years now. During this unprecedented time, the country has experienced several waves of high surges and declines. COVID cases, hospitalizations, and deaths reached new heights over the summer due to the fast-spreading Delta variant and a slowing rate of vaccinations. But over the past few months, things have quickly moved in the right direction. In early October, daily cases dropped below 100,000 for the first time since early August, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. While these numbers have continued to fall, however, virus experts are now warning us not to let our guard down, because there is still bad news about the COVID pandemic.
Whatever one’s views on the appropriateness of vaccine or mask mandates or other coronavirus-related policies, one fact about those debates is incontrovertible: Misinformation is very disproportionately a problem on one side — the right. A new poll from the Kaiser Family Foundation lays that bare better than anything before it....
White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre backtracked Monday after slamming reporting on the Line 5 pipeline in Michigan as "inaccurate," admitting that the administration is indeed exploring the potential impact of shutting it down amid a global energy crisis. Jean-Pierre made the comment during the White House daily press...
China committed one act of barbarity when it prosecuted the citizen journalist Zhang Zhan for her revealing look at Wuhan in the first stages of what became a global pandemic. Ms. Zhang was sentenced in December to four years in prison on the specious charge of “picking quarrels and provoking trouble,” which China uses to suffocate free speech. Now her health has deteriorated, and relatives say she is near death. China will compound the barbarity unless it sets her free and saves her life.
