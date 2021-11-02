CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

Anti-Taliban Group Registers with US to Try to Build Afghan Resistance

By Foreign Desk Staff
foreigndesknews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleISLAMABAD — U.S. officials have confirmed that a newly formed armed group resisting...

foreigndesknews.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

US govt to streamline immigration rules for recent Afghan arrivals

The US government will streamline immigration procedures for recent Afghan arrivals to speed up their resettlement in the United States, the Department of Homeland Security said Monday.  Afghans who arrived in the United States on or after July 30 this year will be able to take advantage of simplified procedures to get a prized "green card," or permanent resident status, as well as various work permits, the DHS said in a statement.
FOREIGN POLICY
Axios

Afghan resistance ups its U.S. lobbying

The Afghan resistance is boosting its D.C. lobbying operation, records show. Why it matters: U.S. financial and military aid could be crucial to efforts to oppose Taliban rule in Afghanistan. But opposition forces must convince the Biden administration to stay engaged to some degree in a conflict from which the president is determined to extricate the United States.
U.S. POLITICS
theticker.org

CUNY professor and alumna help Afghan family flee Taliban rule

Macaulay Honors College lecturer and former Baruch College professor Zohra Saed and Mayha Ghouri, an immigration lawyer who was a former student of Saed’s, are working together to help an Afghan writer and his family escape the Taliban. Saed asked that the writer and his family not be identified for...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Confirmation#Authorization#Taliban#The Justice Department#Nrf
US News and World Report

'Just Give Us Our Money': Taliban Push to Unlock Afghan Billions Abroad

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Afghanistan's Taliban government is pressing for the release of billions of dollars of central bank reserves as the drought-stricken nation faces a cash crunch, mass starvation and a new migration crisis. Afghanistan parked billions of dollars in assets overseas with the U.S. Federal Reserve and other central...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Independent

Physician shuts down Mike Pence’s daughter after she posts anti-vaccine message on Instagram

Mike Pence’s daughter Charlotte Pence Bond was called out by a physician and reminded that “people are still dying every day” after she posted a message on Instagram against Covid-19 vaccinations.Ms Pence Bond had posted a photo that showed the words “Do Not Comply” along with the caption “fight back” on her Instagram page on 6 November.Physician Lily Grace hit out at Ms Pence Bond’s messaging in a comment on the post.“As a physician who spent the last year working in a Covid ICU, please be very cautious with your audience and your message. Vaccines save lives. They are...
INTERNET
Washington Post

The coming Republican threat may be even bigger than Democrats imagine

The shift against Democratic candidates in Virginia and New Jersey in last Tuesday’s elections has shocked the left. But if anything, Democrats understate the widespread danger their party faces. To understand the magnitude of last week’s electoral earthquake, one must grasp the concept of “margin shift.” This is the difference...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Best Life

This Is the "Bad News" About COVID Right Now, Virus Expert Warns

The coronavirus has been circulating in the U.S. for close to two years now. During this unprecedented time, the country has experienced several waves of high surges and declines. COVID cases, hospitalizations, and deaths reached new heights over the summer due to the fast-spreading Delta variant and a slowing rate of vaccinations. But over the past few months, things have quickly moved in the right direction. In early October, daily cases dropped below 100,000 for the first time since early August, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. While these numbers have continued to fall, however, virus experts are now warning us not to let our guard down, because there is still bad news about the COVID pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Post

She told the truth about Wuhan. Now she is near death in a Chinese prison.

China committed one act of barbarity when it prosecuted the citizen journalist Zhang Zhan for her revealing look at Wuhan in the first stages of what became a global pandemic. Ms. Zhang was sentenced in December to four years in prison on the specious charge of “picking quarrels and provoking trouble,” which China uses to suffocate free speech. Now her health has deteriorated, and relatives say she is near death. China will compound the barbarity unless it sets her free and saves her life.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy