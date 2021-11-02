CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Harder They Fall’ broadens cast of classic Hollywood Western

By Stephen Schaefer
Boston Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article“The Harder They Fall” is a classic Hollywood Western with a notable twist: These are Black cowboys, rustlers, killers and lawmen. While a wholly fictional story, director-producer and co-writer Jeymes Samuel based the characters on real denizens of the 19th century American West: Nat Love (Jonathan Majors, “Loki”), Bass Reeves (Delroy...

www.bostonherald.com

Essence

Meet The Real-Life Figures Depicted In The Black Western 'The Harder They Fall'

While the story told in the Netflix film released today is entirely fictional, many of its characters were historical figures. Netflix’s highly anticipated The Harder They Fall puts a new twist on the old West. Written, directed, and scored by Jeymes Samuel, this movie highlights a moment in history and shows that cowboys came in different forms, contrary to popular belief.
Variety

Jay-Z and Beyoncé Turn Heads at ‘The Harder They Fall’ LA Premiere with Jonathan Majors, Regina King and Jeymes Samuel

Variety cover star Jeymes Samuel could not have been more ready for his big moment. The writer, director, producer and composer was suited and booted as he stepped onto the bright blue carpet for the Los Angeles launch of his wild Western “The Harder They Fall” on Wednesday night at the Shrine Auditorium. Since the movie presents a fresh take on the dusty genre, the dress code was super fly. Samuel, stars Jonathan Majors, Regina King and Deon Cole, and the film’s producer Shawn ‘Jay-Z’ Carter went for an “all Black everything” moment, all showing up swagged-out in head to toe...
rolling out

Jay Z produced, all Black cast, ‘The Harder They Fall’ hits #1 on Netflix (video)

The Harder They Fall has risen quickly to the top of Netflix’s US ratings. Written by Jeymes Samuel and produced by Jay-Z, the western-themed tale centers on the rivalry between cowboys Rufus Black (Idris Elba) and Nat Love (Jonathan Majors). The star-studded ensemble cast also includes Regina King, Jonathan Majors, Deon Coles, Lakeith Stanfield, Delroy Lindo, Damon Wayans Jr and more.
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix’s New Releases Coming in November 2021

Black western The Harder They Fall, Halle Berry’s Bruised and the final season of Narcos: Mexico are among the highly anticipated movie and TV titles set to release on Netflix in November. With an all-star cast including Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, Zazie Beetz, Regina King, Delroy Lindo and LaKeith Stanfield, the Jeymes Samuel-directed and Jay-Z-produced The Harder They Fall is one of the fall’s most anticipated films. Hitting Netflix Nov. 3, the movie follows outlaw Nat Love (Majors) after he discovers his enemy and his parents’ murderer Rufus Buck (Elba) has been released from prison. Uniting his gang, Love tracks down...
Variety

How Regina King Developed Treacherous Trudy Smith’s ‘New West’ Accent for ‘The Harder They Fall’

Regina King never expected to be in a Western – in fact, the Oscar winner didn’t even like the genre before taking the pitch from first-time feature filmmaker Jeymes Samuel. “I sat down and had a FaceTime with him, and by the time we got off that FaceTime, I was like, ‘Man could probably have talked me into doing anything,’” King tells Variety with a laugh. “He had such a clear vision. He knew exactly the music that he wanted,” she adds, recounting how the filmmaker broke out his guitar during the virtual meeting to give her a taste of the Caribbean...
Cinema Blend

Why Zazie Beetz Found It ‘Empowering’ To Film A Black Western Like The Harder They Fall

Jeymes Samuel’s latest film The Harder They Fall is a groundbreaking piece of pure brilliance. Not only does the Netflix original movie have a star-studded cast led by Idris Elba, a multilayered story, and a beautiful set, it also puts Blacks in the Western genre. All of these pieces couldn’t fall together better, and one of the film’s stars, Zazie Beetz, has shared what made filming a Black Western so empowering.
WWD

Balmain Creates a Collection With a Western Twang for ‘The Harder They Fall’

Olivier Rousteing watched American Westerns growing up in France, and he wishes there were movies available like “The Harder They Fall.”. The stylish and violent new Western, out Nov. 3 on Netflix, tells the story of rival gangs of Black cowboys, and Balmain’s creative director got to play a part: He designed a few pieces, including ponchos, that were integrated among the costumes created for the film by Antoinette Messam, and a spinoff collection inspired by the spirit of the movie.
Entertainment Weekly

From The Shawshank Redemption to Dexter, the many, many roles of Clancy Brown

Brown played Viking Lofgren, an inmate at a boys reform school who targets Sean Penn's Mick O'Brien. "I think they had cast a young man before me who was a devout Christian. His parents didn't like the jail rape that was going on in the movie. My character stood guard while Tweety, my fellow jail boss, (played by Robert Lee Rush, right of Brown in this photo), did the deed."
EW.com

The Harder They Fall review: Netflix's starry, bare-knuckled Black Western doesn't stint on style

A man, a horse, a gun: There are only so many ways the West can be won. That hasn't stopped Hollywood from taking its own revisionist cracks at the genre for decades now, and a movie like The Harder They Fall — an electric pulp Western co-produced by Jay Z and featuring a panoply of Black stars — can hardly be faulted for coming out with saddles (and a few other things) blazing. The result sometimes feels like a film made almost entirely of style and swagger, a body count with a killer soundtrack. But there's satisfaction in that kind of bloody, bare-knuckled storytelling too, and in the fresh legacy it spins from old-hat archetypes.
Outsider.com

‘The Harder They Fall’: Meet the Real-Life Inspirations Behind Netflix’s New Western

Netflix has a new Western and it is packed with stars and historical figures. The Harder They Fall takes a twist on the genre while remaining true to its roots. One of the coolest parts of this film is that the characters are based on real-life historical figures. While the story is fictional, the use of these names and figures gives a nod back to the real-life cowboys, outlaws, and other important folks from the Old West.
Variety

Mel Gibson to Star in ‘John Wick’ Prequel Series ‘The Continental’ at Starz

Mel Gibson will star in the “John Wick” prequel series “The Continental” at Starz, Variety has confirmed. “The Continental” was originally ordered at Starz in 2018 and focuses on the inner workings of the titular hotel from the film franchise, which is a refuge for assassins. “The Continental” will explore the origin behind the hotel-for-assassins through the eyes and actions of a young Winston Scott, who is dragged into the Hell-scape of a 1975 New York City to face a past he thought he’d left behind. Winston charts a deadly course through the New York’s mysterious underworld in a harrowing attempt to seize...
thecinemaholic.com

The Harder They Fall Ending, Explained

‘The Harder They Fall’ is a western action drama that follows a tale of revenge. After seeing his parents brutally murdered, Nat Love embarks on a life of killing and robbery in search of the man that killed them. Decades later, he comes face to face with the notorious gang leader and prepares to finally avenge his family.
NME

‘The Harder They Fall’ review: blood-spattered Black western gives it both barrels

Jeymes Samuel’s boundlessly energetic, blood-spattered debut opens with the words: “These. People. Existed.” Not because it’s a biopic. Those insistent full-stops are making a point about the western as a genre, which has almost entirely ignored Black people for over 100 years. In the 1800s, an estimated one in four cowboys was Black, but in movies they’re mostly square-jawed white men. Samuel’s cast is almost entirely Black. Some square-jawed, some not.
Complex

Jonathan Majors & Idris Elba-Led Western ‘The Harder They Fall’ Hits Netflix

After being screened at a select few cinemas, The Harder They Fall is today released on Netflix. Written, directed and produced by Jeymes Samuel, it features a stacked cast of A-listers, including Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, Regina King, Zazie Beetz, Delroy Lindo, LaKeith Stanfield, Danielle Deadwyler, Edi Gathegi, RJ Cyler, Damon Wayans Jr., and Deon Cole.
Collider

Idris Elba and Regina King on ‘The Harder They Fall’ and Why They Loved Making a Black Western with Director Jeymes Samuel

With writer-director Jeymes Samuel’s The Harder They Fall now streaming on Netflix, I recently spoke to Idris Elba and Regina King about making the revenge-soaked Western. If you haven’t seen the trailers, the all-Black Western follows outlaw Nat Love (Jonathan Majors), who rounds up his old gang to help him seek revenge when he discovers that the man (Elba) who killed his parents two decades ago, is being released from prison. What’s cool and unique about the film is Samuel has gathered real people (like Rufus Buck, Cherokee Bill, Stagecoach Mary, and Jim Beckwourth) who lived in different times in the 19th century and brought them all together to tell his story. In addition, he got Shawn Carter, aka JAY-Z, and James Lassiter to produce the fantastic soundtrack. Trust me, you haven’t seen a Western like this before. The Harder They Fall also stars Zazie Beetz, Delroy Lindo, LaKeith Stanfield, Damon Wayans Jr., and others.
Decider

Where Was ‘The Harder They Fall’ Filmed?

So where exactly did Samuel and his crew go to find that perfect Old West feel? Read on to learn about where The Harder They Fall was filmed. That said, the production still had to create the three fictional towns featured in the film: the two all-black cities, Redwood and Douglastown, and the all-white town, Maysville.
