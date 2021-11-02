Floral-Flavored Microdrink Cubes

PARK 600 Restaurant (Inside Royal Park Hotel) 600 E. University Drive Rochester, MI 48307 248.652.2600 www.royalparkhotel.net Chilean Sea Bass Season the filet of sea bass generously with salt and white pepper In a sauce pan over medium to high heat add 1oz of blended or vegetable oil to the pan, then gently add the filet to the pan and sear each side for 2-3 minutes until the fish is firm and opaque. Butternut Risotto Ingredients 8 oz. Carnaroli Rice 2 TBS Finely Diced Shallots 1 Bay leave 3 ¼ Cups Chicken stock 2 oz Unsalted Butter 1 TBS Thyme 1 TSP White Pepper ¾ Cup Dry White Wine (Chardonnary Preferred) 1 Cup Butternut Puree Directions 1. Sweat the diced shallots in a bit of olive oil, add the carnaroli rice, and stir constantly until rice is opaque. 2. Add your white wine and cook till most of the wine is gone. 3. Add butter, bay leave, thyme, and chicken stock, and cook on medium high heat until rice is al dente 4. Add in your butternut puree and stir till incorporated. 5. Ready to serve! Champagne Beurre Blanc 1 shallot finely diced 2 cups champagne or dry white wine 1 bay leaf 1 tea spoon whole black pepper corns 1 tea spoon lemon juice 1 sprig fresh thyme 1 stick unsalted butter ½ quart heavy whipping cream Procedure Combine first 6 ingredients in a heavy bottom sauce pan and cook for 5-8 minutes or until liquid is almost evaporated. Add heavy cream and reduce until the sauce is thick and bubbly. Take off the heat and gradually add butter one piece at a time whisking each piece in after each addition. Strain mixture through a fine wire-mesh strainer, discarding the solids. Season to taste with salt.

ROCHESTER, MI ・ 13 DAYS AGO