CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Floral-Flavored Microdrink Cubes

By Elena Rahman
TrendHunter.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWaterdrop created its new FLAIR flavor in collaboration with Viktor&Rolf. The new flavor boasts a floral taste in lign with Viktor&Rolf's signature fragrances. The new launch...

www.trendhunter.com

Comments / 0

Related
wholefoodsmagazine.com

Water Flavoring

Has introduced a line of 100% sugar-free microdrinks. Formulated into a cube shape, the tablets are dropped into clean drinking water to add flavors made from plant extracts and fruits. With every package sold, the company collects one plastic bottle from the environment.
FOOD & DRINKS
WFMZ-TV Online

Celebrate the Flavors of Fall

Use a pantry staple to spice up comfort food classics. (Family Features) As chilly weather sets in and days get shorter, comfort food favorites once again fill menus. While traditional flavor combinations typically hold a special place in many families’ hearts and on their plates, there is almost always room to add new and exciting flavors to tried-and-true favorites.
RECIPES
westsidespirit.com

Flavor-packed brews and good vibes

Any given weekend, Tin Barn Brewing in Sugar Loaf, N.Y. is bustling with beer drinkers; families ordering pizzas and IPAs, friends gathering over pints, dog owners sipping beer outside with their pups. And though still fairly new to Orange County’s craft beer scene, Tin Barn is well on its way...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wholefoodsmagazine.com

Fall Flavored Puffs for Kids

Serenity Kids added Pumpkin & Cinnamon Grain Free Puffs with Olive Oil to its line of products. The non-GMO, USDA Organic, Certified Gluten-Free product is free of any fillers or sugar, and contains no sugary fruit. Ingredients include: organic olive oil, organic dehydrated pumpkin, sweet potato, carrot, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, and clove.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cubes#Fragrances#Food Drink#Beverages#Viktor Rolf#Waterdrop Viktor Rolf
ccenterdispatch.com

Fresh, Better-for-You Fruit Flavor

(Family Features) Whether you’re enjoying a special occasion or simply spending deserved time with loved ones, you can gather at breakfast or brunch and enjoy this easy-to-make, divine pancake that tickles taste buds and delivers a satisfying start to the day. Add the naturally sweet taste of fruit to the...
RECIPES
TrendHunter.com

Sweetly Flavored Bread Products

The new Sara Lee Artesano Sweet Loaves Bread is being launched by the brand as an extension of the core namesake lineup to provide with a way to shake up their favorite recipes. The bread comes in two flavors including Maple & Brown Sugar and Cinnamon, which are both formulated to have the same soft texture as the original offerings in the core lineup. Each of the flavored breads are crafted without any artificial colors, preservatives, flavors or high-fructose corn syrup in the mix.
RECIPES
carrollspaper.com

This fall dessert is a perfect pairing of flavors

This is a classic fall dessert to be savored around a fire pit or dished up during family movie night. The crumbly topping is perfection — crunchy with the right amount of sweet and spice. Apple Crumble. My 13-year-old son, Kellan, helped me make this dessert over the weekend. I...
RECIPES
fox2detroit.com

Fall Flavors from Park 600

PARK 600 Restaurant (Inside Royal Park Hotel) 600 E. University Drive Rochester, MI 48307 248.652.2600 www.royalparkhotel.net Chilean Sea Bass Season the filet of sea bass generously with salt and white pepper In a sauce pan over medium to high heat add 1oz of blended or vegetable oil to the pan, then gently add the filet to the pan and sear each side for 2-3 minutes until the fish is firm and opaque. Butternut Risotto Ingredients 8 oz. Carnaroli Rice 2 TBS Finely Diced Shallots 1 Bay leave 3 ¼ Cups Chicken stock 2 oz Unsalted Butter 1 TBS Thyme 1 TSP White Pepper ¾ Cup Dry White Wine (Chardonnary Preferred) 1 Cup Butternut Puree Directions 1. Sweat the diced shallots in a bit of olive oil, add the carnaroli rice, and stir constantly until rice is opaque. 2. Add your white wine and cook till most of the wine is gone. 3. Add butter, bay leave, thyme, and chicken stock, and cook on medium high heat until rice is al dente 4. Add in your butternut puree and stir till incorporated. 5. Ready to serve! Champagne Beurre Blanc 1 shallot finely diced 2 cups champagne or dry white wine 1 bay leaf 1 tea spoon whole black pepper corns 1 tea spoon lemon juice 1 sprig fresh thyme 1 stick unsalted butter ½ quart heavy whipping cream Procedure Combine first 6 ingredients in a heavy bottom sauce pan and cook for 5-8 minutes or until liquid is almost evaporated. Add heavy cream and reduce until the sauce is thick and bubbly. Take off the heat and gradually add butter one piece at a time whisking each piece in after each addition. Strain mixture through a fine wire-mesh strainer, discarding the solids. Season to taste with salt.
ROCHESTER, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Meatball lettuce wraps are packed with flavor

Good cooking is an exercise in the balance of sweet, sour, salty, bitter and umami flavors. And no cuisine does it better than that of Southeast Asia. The ingredients are typically vibrant in flavor. So vibrant, in fact, that it would seem difficult for one to not overwhelm the others. Still, they manage to come together in a complementary way, with each flavor playing an important role in relation to all the others — like instruments in an orchestra.
EDINA, MN
perfumerflavorist.com

Flavor Bites: Citronellol

In previous columns, I have owned up to having quite a few favorite ingredients. Citronellol (FEMA# 2309, CAS# 106-22-9) is one of them. I love to use it whenever the slightest excuse presents itself. I can always fall back on the questionable excuse that it occurs so widely in nature! In reality, I do not need to make excuses; I suspect I am very far from alone in liking this magic ingredient. It possesses a lovely floral rose fragrance and has a number of very obvious uses, such as rose and lychee, but it can also be helpful in more subtle ways in other diverse flavors.
FOOD & DRINKS
Press-Republican

Fall flair with dry floral arrangements

KEESEVILLE – Fall into “Dried Flowers at the Farm” at Mossbrook Roots Flower Farm & Florist in Keeseville on Nov. 6. Attendees can try their hand at dried flower arranging in a natural gourd from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 614 Mace Chasm Rd. “It's a pretty simple process,”...
KEESEVILLE, NY
seattlerefined.com

Savor bold flavors in the South Sound

Since 1997, Harmon Pac Ave has served the South Sound community with delicious food and a welcoming atmosphere. And, with a family of restaurants that includes Harmon Pac Ave, Hub Gig Harbor, and Spice Lab, there are plenty of opportunities to try a variety of bold flavors. Additionally, an updated...
RESTAURANTS
Taos News

Local whiskey debuts with local flavors

Prior to the pandemic, when the Taos News first heard murmurings of Rolling Still partnering with Taos Land Trust to develop a whiskey made from the organic rye grown at Río Fernando Park, staff reached out to both then-director of the land trust, Kristina Ortez, and Dan Irion of Rolling Still, a cocktail bar that opened across from the Taos Inn in 2019.
TAOS, NM
TrendHunter.com

Freshly Flavored QSR Proteins

The Chipotle Pollo Asado topping is being test marketed by the QSR brand to provide patrons with a fresh new protein option to add into their favorite menu items. The new chicken flavor is reported to be grilled fresh daily in small batches to ensure quality, and has the flavors of garlic, fresh lime, hand-chopped cilantro and guajillo peppers in the mix. The protein option is made with Responsibly Raised chicken and comes as the brand's first chicken-based update to its menu in its 28-year history.
FOOD & DRINKS
TrendHunter.com

Cheesy Garlic Rolls

If you're looking for the perfect side dish to pair with your next pizza order, Pizza Guys has you covered with its new Cheezee Garlic Rolls. Just as the name suggests, the new Cheezee Garlic Rolls bring together the delicious taste of garlic bread and melted cheese – all in a handy roll-up format. More specifically, this dish consists of buttery rolls made with the brand’s creamy signature white garlic sauce. These rolls are then filled with mozarella cheese and sprinkled with minced garlic for extra flavor.
RESTAURANTS
theherbalacademy.com

Floral Pocket Tee in Shiraz

You hold your love for herbs close to your heart. You know it, we know it, and now there’s a shirt that shows it! Our Floral Pocket Tee in Smoky Shiraz features a delicate printed herbal bouquet of yarrow, chamomile, rosemary and mint peeking out of a pocket. Roomy enough for a real herb sprig or two, take a pocketful of herbs wherever you go in this comfy short-sleeved tee. 100% cotton with a vintage feel, this soft, comfortable Floral Pocket Tee will help you show off your heartfelt love for herbs and your school pride all at once.
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Holiday-Themed Caramel Lattes

The holiday celebrations have officially arrived at Scooter’s Coffee as the brand rolls out tasty new menu options like the Holiday Spice Caramelicious latte and the new Sugar Cookie Latte. Scooter's Coffee's new holiday menu is packed with warming holiday drinks and delicious baked-from-scratch confections. One of the most hotly...
FOOD & DRINKS
TrendHunter.com

Cookie-Infused Peppermint Mochas

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf has long been a destination for delicious holiday drinks and this year the brand has a new Peppermint Mocha Crumble Ice Blended drink for fans to try. Like many other QSR brands, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf just dropped its 2021 holiday menu....
FOOD & DRINKS
TrendHunter.com

Branded Biscuit Stuffing Recipes

Red Lobster is inviting people to use iconic Cheddar Bay Biscuits in their Thanksgiving meal with its newly released Cheddar Bay Biscuit Stuffing recipe. This recipe calls for ingredients like celery, onion and carrots, plus savory rosemary and thyme, and a few other additions that can be placed in a dish and prepared in about 45 minutes.
RECIPES
TrendHunter.com

Cinnamon Whiskey Jello Shots

SLRRRP Shots, the niche brand specializing in ready-to-drink jello shots, has announced the release of a new product: the 'Cinnamon Whiskey' gelatin shot. According to the company, the new product is the first-of-its-kind on the market and will now belong to SLRRRP Shots' year-round lineup. The new jello shot is...
DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy