Chris Krok Show: Injustice in Richardson

The Supreme Court has started its discussions on Texas’s Heartbeat bill. How is the law structured, and what is being heard now versus in December? And in the end, will Roe v. Wade be affirmed or set aside? UNT Law professor and our resident legal expert Mike Maslanka joins guest host Nate Shelman to break it down.
A human crush resulting in eight deaths occurred over the weekend at rapper Travis Scott’s Astroworld festival. A horrific tragedy that should have never been able to happen. We hear the family speak about a local DFW man who passed away that night, though he was also a hero for saving his fiancé from being crushed to death. Who is to blame? Security, or maybe the artist himself who has a history of inciting violence at his shows?
We sure are having a great time under the leadership of President Biden. Border problems because he’s listening to activists rather than experts, our taxes are about to rise, the supply chain is blocked, and inflation continues to rise. All these issues point back to the man in charge.
In a House Judiciary Committee meeting discussing Texas’s abortion law, two abortion advocates could not and would not answer questions from Rep. Mike Johnson. In fact, they said Johnson was inciting violence towards them because of these questions! They want abortion at any time for any reason! Yet they won’t answer on whether or not the procedure involves removing a life.
NEWARK, Delaware -- For a month, FBI agents listened in as two members of a white supremacist group discussed their sinister plans: a plot to use a pro-gun rights rally in Richmond, Virginia, to engage in mass murder and attacks on critical infrastructure, which they believed would mark the start of a racial civil war.
A horrifying video has surfaced, showing the chaos at the Astroworld festival had emergency workers so overtaxed, they tried taking one of the victims out on a stretcher but dropped her on her head. The video shows a security guard, a police officer and another person carrying a woman on...
U.S. Capitol Police Officer Michael Riley has resigned, weeks after his arrest for allegedly covering up communications with a man charged with participating in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Riley, a 26-year veteran, is accused of deleting Facebook messages between him and the other man following that man's arrest. The...
An intellectually-disabled man who was housed in a Texas jail died on Sunday, days after he was reportedly left brain dead from an attack carried out by his cellmate. On October 29, Harris County inmate Michael Ownby, 25, allegedly stabbed and kicked Fred Harris, 19, in addition to slamming his head on a concrete floor. KHOU obtained records that stated that Ownby not only attacked a guard a day before the deadly incident, but his criminal history includes a violence charge involving a relative.
By 1985, Carolyn and James Michael Brown had been married for ten years, as reported by the Charley Project. The couple was teachers in St Lucie, Florida, where they lived with their three children, 9-year old Sheketah, 7-year old Barry, and 2-year old Brandon.
Nearly four dozen people in New Jersey have been hit with terrorism charges as part of the state’s campaign to criminalize threats of COVID-19 transmission. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. If convicted, the 45 people could each face up to 10 years...
The first officer to find Ahmaud Arbery has said that he didn’t try to give medical aid to the 25-year-old Black man as he lay dying after being shot because it wouldn’t have been “safe”. Three white men are on trial for the killing, including for murder and other crimes, after Mr Arbery was pursued and shot when he was jogging in a neighbourhood outside of Brunswick on the Georgia coast on 23 February 2020. Several jurors were visibly uncomfortable when Glynn County police Sergeant Sheila Ramos showed gruesome images she took after the killing. Ricky Minshew was a...
A Black activist in Swatara Township, Pennsylvania, was reportedly beaten Friday by angry white people in a bar’s parking lot while he was waiting on his white friend to be picked up. He called the attack racially motivated saying he’s known around the Harrisburg area as an anti-racism activist and that the group of maybe a dozen melanin-redacted men surrounded the two men and started slinging slurs around before engaging in the violent attack.
Johnson, Madison A - 1 count Terroristic Threats (M1) and 2 additional charges. On November 5th, 2021, at 1601 hours, Carlisle Borough Police were dispatched to the 1st block of W. North Street for an active disturbance. Upon arrival, the victims indicated that a female, Madison JOHNSON, has been following them around over the past couple months and making threatening...
A Louisiana appeals court has thrown out the 90-year prison sentence for a drunken driver who struck nine bicycle riders near a Mardi Gras parade route in March 2019, killing two of them. The state 4th Circuit Court of Appeal said the judge who sentenced Tashonty Toney failed to sufficiently spell out the reasons for handing out the maximum sentences following Toney’s guilty plea. Therefore, the ruling said, appellate judges could not adequately review Toney’s argument that the total sentence was excessive. The ruling, dated Wednesday, sent the case back to the criminal court in New Orleans for what...
My son Christian Allen and I almost died during childbirth. From the start, he was always stubborn and tenacious. He also was the one who would be there the second he was needed. He was an amazing football player at East Mecklenburg High School and had many accomplishments. He had...
A Minneapolis resident has been charged over his alleged role in the "savage beating" and subsequent death of a man this past March. Ivan Contreras-Sanchez, 40, was charged in a Hennepin County court Friday with intentional second-degree murder, with prosecutors saying that he also helped move the victim's body from a house in Minneapolis to a farming culvert in Dakota County — where it was found nearly a month after the murder.
On Friday, November 05, 2021, at 2245 hours, the following 26-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 41st Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Alexander Guzman. NYC DOE Teacher. Charges:. forcible touching;. sexual misconduct;. harassment (2 counts);. aggravated harassment (2 counts);. disseminating...
Comments / 1