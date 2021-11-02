CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walmart Is Hiring Thousands This Week — @ $20/hour On Average

By Marvie Basilan
International Business Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWalmart has announced that it is holding a two-day supply chain national hiring event this week with an average wage offer of $20.37 per hour for its associates and operators. The company’s hiring event comes as many industries experience supply chain issues and labor shortages amid the nearing holiday...

