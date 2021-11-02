Walmart Is Hiring Thousands This Week — @ $20/hour On Average

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Walmart is gearing up for a big hiring spree to try and fill positions in its supply chain network.
Come Nov. 3 and 4, the company will hold hiring events across the country – including in Sacramento. Walmart says they are planning to hire 20,000 permanent supply chain workers.
Positions Walmart is looking to fill include lift drivers, order-fillers, shipping loaders, power equipment operators, diesel techs, and drivers.
Walmart says its average wages for full-time supply chain workers is $20.37 an hour. These supply chain positions are all considered full-time, Walmart says, meaning workers qualify for healthcare and other benefits.
The Sacramento hiring event is scheduled to happen Nov. 3 and 4 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 7000 Powerline Road.
