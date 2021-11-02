CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Twitter Agog as 'Dancing With the Stars' Gets Tripped Up By Technical Issues

By Daniel Villarreal
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"The best part of watching this show is watching the scary technical glitches every week. There's got to be an open bar backstage," one commenter...

Hello Magazine

Beyoncé almost breaks the internet in plunging white gown – and woah

Beyoncé took social media by storm on Wednesday when she wore a plunging white gown in a new Instagram photo with husband Jay-Z. The singer's snap has racked up over one million likes in a matter of hours, and it's not hard to see why. The 40-year-old looked sensational in the figure-hugging gown, which she styled with a white fur coat and a yellow diamond necklace.
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars': Tyra Banks' Mic Completely Muted in Embarrassing Mix-Up

Dancing With The Stars' "Queen Night" episode had a couple of bumps, including a really embarrassing moment for the sound team and host Tyra Banks. After coming back from a commercial break, Banks' microphone was muted, so her introduction to the third and final group dance to "We Are the Champions" was not heard at all. The night featured all duos dancing to songs by the band Queen.
ABC Action News

"Queen" Night on Dancing with the Stars

“Dancing with the Stars” is the hit series hosted by supermodel and businesswoman Tyra Banks in which celebrities perform choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough. Mike made his TV debut on The...
UPI News

Kenya Moore eliminated from 'Dancing with the Stars'

Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Reality TV personality Kenya Moore and her professional partner Brandon Armstrong were eliminated from Dancing with the Stars Season 30 on Monday night. The pair will dance together for a final time on Tuesday's edition of Good Morning America. Former Spice Girl Melanie C, Beverly Hills,...
Vanity Fair

JoJo Siwa Spooks and Serves as Pennywise on Dancing With the Stars

JoJo Siwa makes for one talented, terrifying clown. The YouTuber wowed audiences Monday on the Dancing With the Stars Halloween episode, executing a complicated routine with dancing partner Jenna Johnson to a jazz remix of “Anything Goes”—while dressed as Pennywise from IT, naturally. Content. While Cole Porter and murderous clowns...
PopSugar

We Can't Get Enough of JoJo Siwa's Energetic Dancing With the Stars Performances

JoJo Siwa is making history with her appearance on Dancing With the Stars season 30 and having so much fun while doing it. This season, Siwa and her partner, Jenna Johnson, became the show's very first same-sex dancing couple. "It's really special that not only now do I get to share with the world that you get to love who you want to love, but also you get a dance with whom you want to dance," Siwa said at the Television Critics Association press tour panel. Since their first performance, Siwa and Johnson have been dominating the ballroom floor with their moves. From their Disney performance to their recent Horror Night performance, they always look like they've having a blast. While there's no telling who will take home the Mirroball Trophy at the end of the season, we certainly love watching their energetic numbers. See all of their performances ahead.
411mania.com

Video of The Miz Getting Eliminated on Dancing With the Stars

– As previously reported, WWE Superstar The Miz was eliminated on last night’s edition of Dancing With the Stars. ABC released videos of his performance on last night’s show, along with the elimination segment, which you can view below. For last night’s performance, The Miz and Witney Carson danced the...
Vulture

Dancing With the Stars Horror Night Is Frightfully Entertaining TV

Before last night, Natalie Portman was the reigning queen of a genre I made up just now called “horror dance,” or dancing with the intent to scare. Portman dominated the field in Black Swan and Annihilation. Dakota Johnson in Suspiria and Rihanna in the “Disturbia” music video are also accomplished purveyors of the form. But last night on Dancing With the Stars, NBA player Iman Shumpert and his partner, dancer Daniella Karagach, cemented themselves as the gold medalists of horror dancing. As part of the competition series’ Halloween-themed Horror Night, Shumpert and Karagach performed a contemporary number inspired by Jordan Peele’s Us. Dressed as Tethereds, Shumpert and Karagach totally embody and elevate those characters’ eerie physicality, crawling around to the movie’s creepy “I Got 5 on It” remix. It’s an athletic performance that involves Shumpert whipping Karagach around millimeters from the floor like they’re in the X Games for ballroom dancing. There’s even a literal jump scare. The duo got a perfect 40 out of 40 from the judges.
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Suni Lee barely survives elimination on 'Dancing With the Stars'

It was a shaky night for Minnesota contestants on reality TV. Gold medalist Suni Lee made to the final nine Monday on "Dancing With the Stars" while Minneapolis singer Libianca got through the "knockout" round to advance on "The Voice." But it wasn't easy for either one of them. At...
MLive.com

How to Watch “Dancing with the Stars” season 30

Mondays at 8/7c, watch ABC’s Dancing with the Stars. Tune in tonight to join this season’s remaining celebrities as they take the stage once again. Who will walk away with the coveted mirrorball trophy?. Hosted by iconic supermodel Tyra Banks, Dancing with the Stars pairs a group of celebrities with...
Parade

A Janet Jackson Dance-Off! Who Went Home on Dancing With the Stars Tonight?

With the finale only two weeks away, Dancing with the Stars season 30 officially kicked into high gear. The eight remaining couples danced to two Janet Jackson songs, both independently and part of a dance-off. And the stakes were extra-high, as the season faced its second double elimination. This leaves you to wonder who was voted off Dancing with the Stars tonight.
The Independent

Who was voted off Dancing with the Stars?

American professional wrestler Mike “The Miz” Mizanin and his pro partner Witney Carson were eliminated in last night’s (1 November) episode of Dancing with the Stars as season 30 saw teams performing Queen’s biggest hits.The Miz and Carson were placed in the bottom two alongside American dancer JoJo Siwa and her pro partner Jenna Johnson.Last month, contestants Cody Risby and Cheryl Burke announced that they had tested positive for Covid-19, so instead of performing on the DWTS stage, they delivered a virtual performance from their homes. They have recovered and are back on the stage now. An incredible partnership...
