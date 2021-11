When the NBA announced it would be ending its partnership with Spalding last year, it took many by surprise. The league’s basketball partner since 1983, Spalding made custom-made basketballs for the NBA for nearly 40 years. Starting this season, the Wilson ball became the NBA’s official ball. Early returns may not be so great, and LA Clippers star Paul George knows why Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard and others around the league have struggled shooting.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO