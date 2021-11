The Mugen Train has left the station and the swordsmen of Demon Slayer are attempting to save their own skins while battling against the dreams of a demon that grant them their deepest desires, and Zenitsu's is about what many fans of the popular Shonen series would expect. With the lightning-based warrior normally only able to unleash his ultimate attack while unconscious, Enmu's spell gives him the opportunity to live out his biggest fantasy, which is one of the most hilarious moments in the retelling of the first film of the Shonen series.

COMICS ・ 12 DAYS AGO