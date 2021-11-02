Giants-Chiefs final score: New York falls, 20-17, to Kansas City

I have been a stark advocate for Judge, and I do believe he will be the coach in the 2022 season. However, my immediate reaction after the game last night was Fire Judge Yesterday! After some time to sleep on it, my thoughts are Fire Judge Yesterday. He is a young coach who is learning no doubt, but his propensity to coach not to lose a game has so far cost this team 2 victories this season. As the Head Coach, you cannot be costing your team wins. Washington and last night he did that very thing. People will argue the same about the Atlanta game, but more on my thoughts about his decision making in that game later. Right now, let’s break down the first 9 drives for KC, and what does it really tell us about the flow of the game?

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO