NFL

Giants-Chiefs final score: New York falls, 20-17, to Kansas City

By Emily Iannaconi
Big Blue View
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the New York Giants’ first visit to Kansas City in eight years, the Giants fell short, 20-17, to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football. The Giants dropped to 2-6 on the season and the Chiefs improved to 4-4. How it happened. The Chiefs entered Monday night’s...

www.bigblueview.com

AllTitans

Official Who Worked Titans-Chiefs Game Died Afterward

A member of the officiating crew who worked Sunday’s game between the Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs at Nissan Stadium died on his way home from the contest. Carl Madsen, who worked in the NFL for more than 20 years, was found unresponsive in his car on I-65 North after authorities received reports of a vehicle blocking one lane, according to TMZ Sports. Police broke into his vehicle to extract him, but Madsen died at a hospital a short time later, according to the report.
NFL
AOL Corp

Look: Patrick Mahomes Has A Message For Chiefs Fans

The NFL world can’t stop talking about Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs because of their shocking 3-4 start to the 2021 season. Most recently, the Chiefs lost to the Tennessee Titans 27-3. Mahomes completed just 20 of his 35 pass attempts for 206 yards with no touchdowns and one pick before he exited because of an injury.
NFL
FOX Sports Radio

Why Patrick Mahomes' Career Has Suddenly Hit a Snag

Colin Cowherd explain why he thinks Patrick Mahomes is having the worst year of his NFL career, as the former MVP who some even proclaimed as the ‘GOAT’ and the ‘Michal Jordan’ of football just a couple of years into his career, now looks awfully human for a comatose Chiefs offense.
NFL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Reasons abound for Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes' struggles

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — (AP) — Turn on the TV or listen to talk radio and just about everyone has an opinion on why Patrick Mahomes is playing so poorly. He's a sleep-deprived new dad who spent too much time doing commercials and endorsements in the offseason. He was galivanting around the world, popping up in exotic locales or at celebrity golf tournaments, rather than spending long days poring over game film or studying the playbook in the wake of an embarrassing Super Bowl loss.
NFL
Big Blue View

Giants news, 11/5: Michael Strahan says Giants “suck,” more

Michael Strahan gets his “heart ripped out” watching the Giants. Michael Strahan didn’t beat around the bush while discussing his former team with Kevin Hart this week on Laugh Out Loud Network. Here’s what the Hall of Famer had to say:. Hart: Are you still a Giants fan? I know...
NFL
Sterling Shepard
James Bradberry
Logan Ryan
Big Blue View

The Daniel Jones Dilemma - Will It Be Fair?

It was reported that, after an embarrassing loss to the NY Jets a couple of seasons ago, John Mara was so angry that he, "Felt like firing the entire team!" Of course he couldn't do that, it is bad business practice to make hasty, emotional decisions. But given the current situation, perhaps it is time for John to seriously consider doing just that.
NFL
Big Blue View

Face the Facts, Ladies and Gentleman... Daniel Jones is the Problem

Go Giants, right? We all wish we were a good football team. But we aren't at all. And truth is, we haven't been in a decade. Now while all my fellow brethren LOVE to place the blame of the state of our pathetic team on things like the offensive line, the coaches, the ownership, the poor schemes, the parking at the stadium, and the injuries,, so many of you guys fails to hold the main culprit accountability. Let me explain:
NFL
giants.com

New York Giants vs. Kansas City: How to Watch, Listen & Live Stream Monday Night Football

The New York Giants travel to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs on Monday, Nov. 1 at 8:15 p.m. ET in Arrowhead Stadium. This is the 15th regular season meeting between the clubs, with the Giants leading the series, 11-3. The teams last met in Week 11 of the 2017 season in East Rutherford, when the Giants defeated the Chiefs, 12-9, on an overtime field goal to improve their home record against the Chiefs to 7-0. The Giants hold a 4-3 series advantage versus the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.
NFL
#Giants Score#American Football#The New York Giants#The Kansas City Chiefs#The Chiefs
Big Blue View

I'm souring on Judge

I have been a stark advocate for Judge, and I do believe he will be the coach in the 2022 season. However, my immediate reaction after the game last night was Fire Judge Yesterday! After some time to sleep on it, my thoughts are Fire Judge Yesterday. He is a young coach who is learning no doubt, but his propensity to coach not to lose a game has so far cost this team 2 victories this season. As the Head Coach, you cannot be costing your team wins. Washington and last night he did that very thing. People will argue the same about the Atlanta game, but more on my thoughts about his decision making in that game later. Right now, let’s break down the first 9 drives for KC, and what does it really tell us about the flow of the game?
NFL
Newsbug.info

Chiefs beat the NY Giants 20-17

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Chiefs beat the Giants, and that’s swell. Wins are good. Wins are precious. Every win in the NFL should be celebrated. This particular one is stretching the rule. They beat the woeful Giants 20-17 at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday, and they’ll take the positives where...
NFL
chiefs.com

Chiefs Come Back to Defeat Giants, 20-17, on Monday Night Football

It wasn't always pretty, but the Kansas City Chiefs came back to defeat the New York Giants, 20-17, and tally their fourth victory of the season on Monday night at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Kansas City recorded field goals on each of its final two possessions to tie and...
NFL
WIBW

Chiefs overcome sloppy play to beat Giants 20-17

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Despite the sloppy performance, the Kansas City Chiefs narrowly beat the New York Giants 20-17. The contest was marred by turnovers and penalties. Both sides turned over the ball at least once and both teams combined for over 20 penalties. But, in the fourth quarter,...
NFL
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Kansas City Star

Chiefs fans were mostly unimpressed with Kansas City’s 20-17 win over the Giants

The Chiefs won Monday night, but it didn’t come easy. They had a pair of turnovers and committed a dozen penalties in a 20-17 win over the Giants on “Monday Night Football.”. “It’s kind of a microcosm of the whole entire year,” Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes told ESPN’s Lisa Salters...
NFL
chatsports.com

New York Giants come up short on Monday Night, lose to Chiefs 20-17

The New York Giants played the Kansas City Chiefs tonight in a Week Eight matchup of Monday Night Football. The Giants traveled to Kansas City and came away with a loss in a game that finished with a final score of 20-17. The Giants fall to 2-6 after a hard-fought...
NFL
Big Blue View

NFL releases statement on Giants’ alleged headset issues

Poor clock management was a common theme in the New York Giants’ 20-17 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football. At the end of both halves, the Giants found themselves without any timeouts. In the first half, Judge used timeouts at the 10:35 and 3:09 marks in the second quarter. At the end of the first half, the Giants had the ball with 1:36 left and no timeouts. Appearing to be in no hurry at all, running back Devontae Booker rushed the ball up the middle on third-and-1 at the Giants’ own 35-yard line, killing crucial seconds on the clock and ultimately not resulting in any scoring opportunity.
NFL

Comments / 0

