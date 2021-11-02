CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yoshida Keisuke, Japan’s Newest Directing Star, on ‘Intolerance’ and His Years in the Wilderness

imdb.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNot long ago, director Yoshida Keisuke was little known both in Japan and abroad, though he scored the occasional festival invitation with films like the 2008 quirky comedy “Café Isobe” and the...

m.imdb.com

Deadline

Despite Global Box Office Glory & $71M Domestic Debut, Why ‘Eternals’ Is A Wake-Up Call For MCU; Sizing Up ‘Red Notice’ Box Office

Sunday AM: Disney was able to keep Eternals intact throughout the weekend hitting a $71M opening amid mediocre audience exits, and the worst reviews of all-time for an MCU title. But know that when this film first landed on tracking four weeks ago, many had it in the $80M-$85M three-day range. Of those attending in the U.S., 46% told Screen Engine/Comscore’s PostTrak that they went to Eternals because it’s part of a franchise they love, while 44% said the genre/type of movie, 32% the storyline and 28% because of the ensemble cast. All in worldwide, Eternals counts $161.7M. That’s the 2nd best opening for a...
MOVIES
International Business Times

Japan's Princess Mako Marries After Years Of Controversy

Japan's Princess Mako married her university sweetheart on Tuesday, giving up her title in a union bereft of traditional extravaganza, with the couple reportedly planning a move to the United States. Women in the imperial family cannot ascend the Chrysanthemum Throne, and lose their royal status when they marry a...
RELATIONSHIPS
Screendaily

TIFF Director In Focus Keisuke Yoshida on choosing projects and manga adaptations

For the past few years, the Tokyo International Film Festival has selected an established Japanese filmmaker as the subject of a career retrospective. The list of luminaries celebrated so far includes Koji Fukada, Shunji Iwai, and the late Nobuhiko Obayashi. This year, the festival has taken a slightly different tack,...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Likely First Phase Four Marvel Film to Hit China

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” indicated Monday with a new Chinese poster that it could soon hit Chinese screens — which would make it the first Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase Four film to pass censorship and screening approvals so far. The film, set to debut only in theaters, hasn’t yet set a formal China release date. The news comes as fellow Phase Four title “The Eternals,” from China-born director Chloe Zhao, kicks off its theatrical run in other territories but still has offered no indication that it will ever release in the world’s largest film market. At issue appears to be...
MOVIES
imdb.com

Doc NYC 2021: 12 Must-See Films at America’s Biggest Documentary Festival

Like many of its festival brethren, this year’s Doc NYC is returning to an in-person format after going virtual for its 2020 edition. But while the country’s largest documentary festival will be happily welcoming audiences back throughout New York City, a variety of films will still be available for virtual viewing (learn more about them right here). It’s the best of both worlds!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
imdb.com

In Milestone Deal With Marvel And Disney, Imax Enters The Living Room With Enhanced Versions Of 13 Films For Disney+

In a first for Imax and the recent era of all-out streaming competition, viewers will soon be able to stream 13 Marvel movies in a new format called Imax Enhanced on Disney+. The slate, which includes this year’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings, will stream in the expanded aspect ratio, which shows 26% more of the film image on home screens. The initiative will launch on Friday, which the company has designed as Disney+ Day in a promotional push tied to the anniversary of the streaming service’s launch. Audio specialist DTS is also a participant in the venture.
MOVIES
imdb.com

Friends and Strangers review – wanderings around Sydney make for deadpan drama

James Vaughan’s feature debut touches on Australian history and colonialism in an admirable cinematic experiment. Australian writer-director James Vaughan’s debut feature is a strange exercise in tone and atmosphere. For sure, there are characters who wander around and do stuff – but almost nothing of consequence happens. This film is almost aggressively deadpan and oblique, to a degree that’s almost admirable so long as you feel it’s worth spending 82 minutes of your time watching a cinematic experiment. As one of the characters, a videographer in his 20s named Ray (Fergus Wilson), says about his work: “It’s all real, unless none of it is. It’s all smoke and mirrors.” Indeed, Smoke and Mirrors would be just as good a title, and about as randomly appropriate as the generic title it has already.
MOVIES
imdb.com

Patty Jenkins’ ‘Rogue Squadron’ Delayed: New ‘Star Wars’ Film Taken Off Production Schedule

Director Patty Jenkins’ “Star Wars” debut film “Rogue Squadron” has reportedly been delayed after initially eyeing a production start date in 2022. The Hollywood Reporter first reported that the film, which was set to begin pre-production by the end of this year, has been taken off the production schedule for next year. The “Star Wars” spinoff movie was originally announced at Disney and Lucasfilm’s Investor Day back in December 2020.
MOVIES
imdb.com

How ‘Encanto’ Art Team Brought Enchantment to Disney’s 60th Animated Feature

Disney Animation’s newest feature, “Encanto,” centers on the extended Madrigal family, who possess magical powers and live in an enchanted house. Only teenager Mirabel, voiced by “In the Heights” actor Stephanie Beatriz, lacks the gift of incantation. The movie, which debuts in theaters Nov. 24, is rooted in Colombian culture,...
MOVIES
imdb.com

Tokyo Film Festival: Kosovo’s ‘Vera Dreams of the Sea’ Wins Top Prize

Kosovo filmmaker Kaltrina Krasniqi’s semi-autobiographical drama Vera Dreams of the Sea won the Tokyo International Film Festival’s Grand Prix Monday night at a virtual ceremony streamed from the Japanese capital. Loosely based on the real-life experiences of the filmmaker’s mother, the film follows a sign-language interpreter who is forced to...
WORLD
Deadline

John Cena In Negotiations To Star In Action-Comedy Movie ‘Freelance’ From ‘Taken’ Director Pierre Morel — AFM

EXCLUSIVE: F9: The Fast Saga and The Suicide Squad star John Cena is in negotiations to star in Pierre Morel (Taken) action-comedy film Freelance, which Stuart Ford’s AGC will be selling at the upcoming virtual American Film Market. Endurance Media’s Steve Richards will produce the package alongside Sentient Entertainment’s Renee Tab and Christopher Tuffin. Endurance will co-finance with AGC. UTA and ICM are handling domestic. The project, which is budgeted in the $40 million range, follows a special forces operator (Cena) who decides to retire from the Army and start a family back in the states. After several years of mortgage payments, school...
MOVIES
Elle

Charlize Theron Is Breitling’s Newest Campaign Star

It’s 9 a.m. in Los Angeles. It’s time for my Zoom meeting with Charlize Theron. Her voice is clear, pure, cheerful. Perhaps she is even smiling. But I wouldn’t know as the screen is black! Woof... a dog? She apologizes and gets up to open the door. He wants to go out.
CELEBRITIES
imdb.com

Maui Film Festival Plans Safe Return With Screenings and Honorees

Alan Brain’s 2021 award-winning “The Rumba Kings” and Jace Panebianco’s “Broken Molds” will be among the films showcased at the Maui Film Festival, which will accommodate guests in an open-air, pod-style seating, from Nov. 17-21 at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center in Kahului. There are 13 premieres among the features in the lineup.
MOVIES
imdb.com

John Farrow: the star Australian director who Hollywood forgot

A new documentary examines Mia Farrow’s father, a prolific film-maker from Marrickville with a backstory stranger than fiction. History has largely ignored John Farrow. Despite the Marrickville-born film-maker carving out a staggering body of work – directing about 50 features for major US studios and working with stars including John Wayne and Bette Davis – it’s as though he barely even existed, beyond his name appearing in credits.
MOVIES
imdb.com

‘Pig’: Nicolas Cage’s Mythic Tale of Grief Is One of the Most Honest Movies About Mourning Ever Made

The most resonant films about loss represent a wide variety of genres and modes, and yet they’re all bound together by the shared understanding of a simple truth: Acceptance may be the last stage of grief, but it’s invariably the longest as well. The acceptance of death is neither a respite nor an exit ramp — it’s a purgatory as infinite and layered as the inferno itself, a maze so vast that most people eventually stop looking for a way out and instead start looking for ways to forget that they can’t escape.
MOVIES
imdb.com

‘Shang-Chi’ and 12 Other Marvel Movies to Stream With IMAX on Disney+

Disney+ will release 13 Marvel films on Nov. 12 with IMAX enhanced, a screening feature that will give users an expanded aspect ratio of 1:90:1 that will allow for more action to be seen on screen. The Marvel films with the IMAX feature will include Shang-Chi and the Legend of...
MOVIES

