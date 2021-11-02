CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, WA

19-year-old injured in shooting in Des Moines

By KIRO 7 News Staff
 7 days ago
Kent police investigating after man shot in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Wash. — A 19-year-old man was injured in a shooting Monday evening in Des Moines, police said.

Around 5:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of the 23200 block of Pacific Highway South, where they located a 19-year-old Federal Way man with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Puget Sound medics transported the man to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition.

Kent police were on scene investigating when the saw the suspect’s car nearby. Patrol officer pursued the suspects and eventually deployed a PIT maneuver to stop the car.

A 17-year-old boy from Tukwila and a 17-year-old boy from Federal Way were booked into King County Juvenile Detention for investigation of first-degree assault. The 20-year-old Federal Way woman who was driving was booked for investigation of drive-by shooting and eluding, police said.

