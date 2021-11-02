Camp and glamp at these 8 underrated spots amazing for stargazing

As you leave behind the cosmopolitan trappings of the city and begin to drive west on Ranch Road 1431, the highway undulates beneath lush canopies that weave through the Balcones Canyonland Reserves, setting the mood for an outdoor adventure. Opened last fall, this serene 15-acre property overlooking Lake Travis provides a unique experience that is equal parts posh and primitive. Its three main cabin-tent hybrid structures, custom designed by owner Shannon Taylor, are as eye- catching as they are luxurious, each containing a king-size bed that faces floor-to-ceiling windows and a ladder that leads up to a covert queen-size loft. But while the digs at Talula Mesa are notably stunning, they belie its true essence: This is a bona fide escape to nature. Here, there is no Wi-Fi nor individual restrooms—guests use a common outhouse equipped with outdoor showers and a private bathroom. But in the absence of domestic comforts and online distractions lies the fun. Look out for hopping frogs as you take a hike down stone steps to cool off in the 8-foot stock tank “cowboy” pool, or grab one of the provided kayaks or paddleboards to float in the lake. A propane grill and outdoor kitchen allow you to cook your own alfresco feast before striking up a game of volleyball, setting up a projector to screen an outdoor movie, or building a crackling campfire. Go ahead and unplug, just this once. 6517 Shaw Drive, Marble Falls.

TEXAS STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO