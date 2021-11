Nearly a decade ago I was discussing future strategic initiatives with the CEO of a New Jersey-based multibillion-dollar health system. A few minutes into the conversation, he looked at me and said, “The future of health care in this country is in Wellness and Prevention through Integrative Medicine.” We went on to work together to build a philanthropy generated multimillion-dollar integrative medicine center as the crowning jewel of that health system.

HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO