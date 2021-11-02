CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corbin, KY

Lady Redhounds fall to Montgomery County in state tournament's opening round

By John Stepp Staff Writer
The Times-Tribune
 7 days ago
The Corbin Lady Redhounds saw their season come to an end after dropping a 3-2 (25-19, 14-25, 25-23, 23-25, 10-15) decision to Montgomery County on Monday.  Les Nicholson

Another incredible year has come to an end for the Corbin Lady Redhounds volleyball team after a loss to the Montgomery County Lady Indians in the opening round of the state tournament on Monday.

The Lady Redhounds made their way to the tournament after cruising through the 50th District tournament and winning their fifth straight 13th Region title. At season’s end, Corbin finished with a 49-game win streak still intact against opponents within the region.

On Monday, the Lady Redhounds were not as fortunate. They won the first set 25-19, before Montgomery County tied the match at 1-1 after winning the second set. Corbin won the third set 25-23 to go up 2-1, but the Lady Indians won the next two sets 25-23 and 15-10, respectively.

Coach Vanessa Ross said her team showed a lot of heart in the loss, but could not make the proper adjustments when needed against the Lady Indians.

“Being up 2-1, we felt good and should have pulled it out, but we couldn’t make the adjustments on one of their hitters and we kept getting stuck. We had heart and played the best we could,” said Ross. “We watched film on them, and it showed something different than what we saw tonight. We don’t see that anywhere in our region, girls who can just pound the ball that way and we weren’t ready for it.”

With the season coming to a close, so will the high school careers of the five Corbin seniors from this year’s team — Chloe Adams, Khloe Herchenhahn, Emma Krutsinger, Emily Marcum and Isley Walker. Ross said all five girls were starters and major contributors.

“That’s one reason tonight is so emotional for us. We lose five seniors that have been a huge part of the program since they were in seventh-grade,” said Ross. “All of them were starters. They won four district championships and four region champions. They won every year they were here.”

Despite losing five pivotal members from this year’s squad, Ross doesn’t expect to see a let down next season and believes her squad will continue to be among the region’s best.

“The positive side of all of this is we have a lot of younger girls who have amazing talent. They are competitive and want to play,” said Ross. “I think we can hopefully continue to be successful as a program at a fast pace like we have been.”

The Times-Tribune

