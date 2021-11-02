CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books and Brew

Join us for our low-pressure book club! Come talk about what ever you’ve been reading and get some great recommendations!. All City of Concord public meetings are accessible for persons with disabilities. Any person who feels that he or she may be unable...

Bee-rilliant! STEAM for Littles: Be a Bee

All City of Concord public meetings are accessible for persons with disabilities. Any person who feels that he or she may be unable to participate in a City of Concord public meeting due to a disability should, to the extent possible, call (603) 225-8570 at least 48 hours prior to the meeting so that a reasonable accommodation can be arranged.
Heritage Commission

‘Constitutional Republic City’: City Council Votes To Declare COVID Independence

OROVILLE, Calif. (CBS Sacramento) — The city of Oroville, California is getting national attention for announcing they will not follow controversial orders issued by the governor or president. The fight stems from a number of federal and state pandemic protection mandates. Oroville city leaders are launching a resolution revolution. In a 6-1 vote, the city council declared Oroville a “Constitutional Republic City.” “This mandate is not saying we are against laws or for anarchy,” says Scott Thomson, Oroville vice mayor. Thomson explains it’s the city’s effort to send a strong message to state and federal leaders. “I think it’s time for us to draw...
Philadelphia City Council To Hold Hearing Tuesday On Future Of Streeteries

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There is a battle over the future of outdoor dining in Philadelphia. Love it or hate it, it’s become a way of life in the city and a lifeline to help restaurants stay afloat. Expand it for six months or make it permanent? Those two are on the table Tuesday. This as outdoor dining is set to expire by the end of the year. Every streetery has its own vision and its own vibe. “You can’t go by a place and not notice the tables and the streetscape,” Jack’s Firehouse owner Mick Houston said. The makeshift restaurant additions feature seasonal decor,...
Dallas Code Compliance Director Pushing For ‘Regulatory Structure’ Over Short-Term Rentals

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Parties, pollution, and parking: even if you’ve never stayed at a short-term rental, chances are you’re paying for the problems they can create. There are thousands of short-term rentals in Dallas, but the I-Team found most aren’t registered with the city. Now the code compliance director wants to make sure those owners follow the rules and pay what they owe. Aria Smith contacted the I-Team after arriving at her short-term rental in October. The travel photographer had paid $2,500 for a month-long stay at a one-bedroom condo near SMU. “I was looking for something nice that I would be...
Denver City Council Approves $1.4 Billion 2022 Budget

DENVER (CBS4) – At their regularly scheduled meeting, the Denver City Council approved Mayor Michael Hancock’s proposed 2022 budget. It includes nearly $1.5 billion which would be combined with the city’s allocation of funding from the American Rescue Plan. Hancock says it would support the city’s economic recovery, efforts to create affordable housing and targeted crime prevention, among other investments. (credit: CBS) More than $200 million will go to transportation and mobility and parks and recreation. Nearly $25 million is set to improve the city’s climate initiatives like improving infrastructure, expanding electric vehicle carshare programs to more communities and solar carports. “As our recovery from the public health and economic crisis caused by the global pandemic moves forward, these investments will not only restore services that were scaled back due to COVID, they will help our residents economically, support our neighborhoods and advance an economy that works for everyone,” said Hancock.
Baltimore Mayor’s Office Seeking Community Grant Reviewers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Applications to become a community grant reviewer with Mayor Brandon Scott’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement (MONSE) opened Monday. Applicants chosen will review grant applications from community-based organizations looking to promote public safety in their respective neighborhoods. MONSE began accepting grant requests through its grants portal on Oct. 1. “We are excited about this next step in the grant application review process,” Mayor Scott said. “I want to encourage anyone committed to building a better, safer Baltimore to apply to be a MONSE Community Grant Reviewer. This is about centering our communities in the conversation about how to enhance public safety in a meaningful and sustainable way.” The Mayor’s Office said anyone that has an interest in or is an expert in MONSE’s five funding priorities are encouraged to apply. Those priorities are: Community Violence Intervention, Youth Justice, Community Healing, Victim Services, and Re-entry. The application to be a reviewer consists of four questions and is due Dec. 3. If an applicant is selected, a selection notification will come Dec. 7. Complete the four-question application at monse.baltimorecity.gov.
3 more Peduto staffers leave for new positions ahead of new Pittsburgh administration

As Mayor Bill Peduto prepares to leave office in January, three additional members of his staff have announced they’ll be leaving their posts for new positions. • Gisele Betances has worked with the Office of Community Affairs since May 2020, following a fellowship with the office. She worked directly with local communities and managed several community engagement programs.
Why The Sudden Surge in School Board Recalls? (And Why Are So Few Successful?)

Public dissatisfaction with school boards has been building in 2021 as American politics careens from one K-12 controversy to the next: reopening classrooms and mask mandates amid COVID, transgender student rights, critical race theory legislation, etc. Throughout, Americans have become increasingly willing to resort to the seldom-used practice of recalling school board members as a […]
The ball is in your court, Mr. Knudsen

Jim Edwards’ commentary in The Daily Montanan on Nov. 2, raises some important questions about the incident involving St. Peter’s hospital health care providers being allegedly threatened by three public officials for their refusal to provide horse wormer as a Covid treatment to an 80-year-old Covid patient—who just happened to be on the “A list” […] The post The ball is in your court, Mr. Knudsen appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Pittsburgh Groups Gather For ‘Avenues Of Hope’ Community Project

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Local groups in Pittsburgh kicked off an initiative they hope will help the city grow. “Avenues of Hope” focuses on several different areas of the city. Organizers say it is investing in existing businesses and inviting more to come to the area. Saturday’s event was focused on Chartiers Avenue. “We’re hoping to build up a business district from Chartiers Avenue and Windgap Avenue … all the way through to Chartiers and Steuben Street, which includes Chartiers City, Windgap, Sheraden, Elliott and the corner of the West End,” said Theresa Kail-Smith, President of Pittsburgh City Council. This is just one of several avenues of Hope projects, which are looking to improve communities.
City, County Employees Protest COVID-19 Vaccine Rules

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – About 100 City of Pittsburgh and Allegheny County employees protesting their vaccine rules, saying they’d rather get fired than vaccinated. The workers carried signs and chanted on the steps of the City-County Building, saying getting the shot should be a matter of individual choice and they believe the rules are a violation of their rights. BREAKING: County and city employees protest vaccine mandates Downtown. Some say they'll lose their jobs rather than getting vaxxed. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/hczFXvyMl1 — Andy Sheehan (@AndySheehankdka) November 5, 2021 Organizers said it’s not a walkout. They said the employees were demonstrating on their free time. “We are out...
Walkers in the Woods Reading Words

Have you ever wondered how popular authors feel about nature? Do/did they ever get out and enjoy a walk in the woods when not writing? During this walk we will find quotes from a few of them strategically placed along the trail. We'll read their words and get insight into their personal experiences with the natural world. How did Jane Austin feel about the forest? Bill Bryson probably likes nature, but what about city girl, Sylvia Plath, for instance? This informal discovery walk is for adults and children over the age of 12 . As a precaution, please wear bright colors and/or some hunter orange. The trail is likely to be rough, possibly muddy, and narrow. Wear appropriate footwear and bring your own binoculars, etc. Meet at Broken Ground Trails, park in the lot at the end of Curtisville Rd. We will be walking the Pond Loop Trail. Pre-registration is not required.
Townhomes of Breton Village opens doors

A new residential community opened its doors in Grand Rapids. The Townhomes of Breton Village residential community project offers a two-building, nine-unit complex on 0.54 acres at 2517 Inverness Road SE in Grand Rapids. Homeowners are offered customizable options to their units, with an approximate home price point in the...
Pittsburgh Leaders Celebrate Continued Development Of Affordable Housing

By: KDKA-TV’s Shelley Bortz PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — City and state leaders joined Mistick Construction and Northside Properties to celebrate the continued development of affordable housing on the North Side. Construction is underway at Cal-Bride Place, the fourth phase of the ongoing redevelopment on the North Side. To mark the event, city and state leaders were on hand Wednesday to help make it official with a ribbon-cutting at a 30-unit apartment building at the corner of California Avenue and Kirkbride Street. (Photo Credit: KDKA) This project will feature one- to two-bedroom units. Six duplexes will also sit on the northwestern portion of the site on...

