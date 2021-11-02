Books and Brew

Have you ever wondered how popular authors feel about nature? Do/did they ever get out and enjoy a walk in the woods when not writing? During this walk we will find quotes from a few of them strategically placed along the trail. We'll read their words and get insight into their personal experiences with the natural world. How did Jane Austin feel about the forest? Bill Bryson probably likes nature, but what about city girl, Sylvia Plath, for instance? This informal discovery walk is for adults and children over the age of 12 . As a precaution, please wear bright colors and/or some hunter orange. The trail is likely to be rough, possibly muddy, and narrow. Wear appropriate footwear and bring your own binoculars, etc. Meet at Broken Ground Trails, park in the lot at the end of Curtisville Rd. We will be walking the Pond Loop Trail. Pre-registration is not required.
Comments / 0