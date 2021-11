Can Miami handle some moderate success? Slumping Georgia Tech has lost three of its past four games. The Miami of the last two weeks should have no problem against the Yellow Jackets, who are 2-4 in the ACC. After pulling off upsets against No. 18 N.C. State and No. 17 Pittsburgh, we’re back to the original idea: Who is Miami? They’re better than we thought.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO