Apple had seemingly avoided the chip shortage for months, but it’s finally caught up with the company in legacy nodes. If only one chip or part is in tight supply, Apple can’t build and ship that device… If it were not for the current problems, Apple would have reported a record $90 billion for its fiscal fourth quarter. And instead of missing analyst expectations for total sales—as well as falling short in revenue from the iPhone, Mac and accessories—it probably would have had a clean sweep of beating Wall Street forecasts.

CELL PHONES ・ 7 DAYS AGO