CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Tuesday’s weather: Some sun and clouds, high of 54

By Rick Gordon
manchesterinklink.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday: Some sun & clouds High 54 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph. Tonight: Partly cloudy Low 35 Winds: Light & Variable. Wednesday: Mostly sunny High 53 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph. Wednesday night: Clear & cold with a frost and freeze Low 28 Winds: Light & Variable. Thursday: Cold with a...

manchesterinklink.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Chill#Clocks#Freezing Rain#Wsw#Light Variable#Sun Clouds
Columbus Dispatch

Enjoy this week's glorious weather: Snow flurries expected Saturday

The time to enjoy multi-colored fall foliage in Greater Columbus woods and parks is rapidly coming to an end. After a last taste of temperatures in the 60s, the region looks forward to cold weather and, possibly, snow over the weekend. Temperatures are expected to drop into the 40s on...
COLUMBUS, OH
cbslocal.com

Chicago Weather: Highs About 10 Degrees Cooler Tuesday

CHICAGO (CBS) — Thanks to a cold front, highs on Tuesday will be about ten degrees cooler than Monday in the mid-50s. A few light showers will be possible on Tuesday with a breeze out of the northeast at 10 to 15 mph. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with chances...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Cool Start, Mostly Sunny Day Ahead

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a cool start across South Florida with temperatures mostly in the low 60s. It wasn’t as cool as Sunday morning when we woke up with lows in the upper 50s, but it still feels nice and more like Fall. We’ll enjoy another stunning day with dry conditions, low humidity, bright sunshine, and highs in the upper 70s. Due to the King Tides, some minor coastal flooding will be possible around high tide times. (CBS4) Monday night lows fall to the low to mid-60s. On Tuesday, highs will creep up by a few degrees and we’ll be close to 80 degrees. The warming trend continues Wednesday as highs climb to the low 80s. By Thursday and Friday morning we’ll wake up with lows in the upper 60s. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s with the potential for spotty showers and some storms ahead of our next cold front set to arrive this weekend. Scattered showers are possible on Saturday and then Sunday we’ll enjoy a cooler breeze with highs in the upper 70s.
MIAMI, FL
WNEM

Clouds and fog return, then some rain

After a few days of sunny and warm November weather, we're headed into a roller coaster ride for the rest of the week!. Following Monday's sunny skies, clouds will begin to trickle back in tonight as a slow-moving cold front settles over the state. Despite the returning clouds, we won't see any rain tonight and conditions will remain comfortably mild by November standards. The only concern into Tuesday morning will come in the form of some patchy fog developing overnight. Plan on allotting yourself some extra driving time in the morning as visibility may change quickly from location to location.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
bigcountryhomepage.com

Wake-Up Weather: A cool and clear sunrise will turn unseasonably mild and breezy with some clouds

As of 6:52 AM it was cool and clear. Most areas were in the low to middle 50’s. There was a slight south breeze. Unseasonably mild temperatures will continue today. Expect highs in the middle to upper 70’s for most. The Northern Big Country will see highs all the way up in the 80’s. After a sunny morning, cloud cover will increase. It will become partly cloudy this afternoon. Clouds will filter into our far eastern Big Country and Heartland counties during the late afternoon and early evening. There will be a breezy south wind.
ENVIRONMENT
Boston

Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast

Tuesday looks like a mild, beautiful day across the Boston region. Forecasters expect sunny skies, light winds, and high temperatures in the low to mid 60s in many areas. Continued pleasant weather, although not quite as warm, is expected Wednesday and Thursday. Daily Local Weather Forecast.
BOSTON, MA
KRIS 6 News

Warm, humid, breezy for much of week

We'll have warm, humid and breezy conditions for much of the week with afternoon highs in the low to mid-80s through Thursday. Then on Thursday evening and early Friday, our next cold front will move through, bringing cooler and drier air back to South Texas.
ENVIRONMENT
WNEM

Clouds and fog return, then some rain

After a few days of sunny and warm November weather, we're headed into a roller coaster ride for the rest of the week!. Clouds have begun to trickle back in tonight as a slow-moving cold front settles over the state. Despite the returning clouds, we won't see any rain tonight and conditions will remain comfortably mild by November standards. The only concern into Tuesday morning will come in the form of some patchy fog developing overnight. Plan on allotting yourself some extra driving time in the morning as visibility may change quickly from location to location.
ENVIRONMENT
KSNT

Clouds build back on Tuesday with rain likely Wednesday

Low temperatures fall back into the upper 40s with a northerly breeze returning tonight. After a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky early tonight a weak system moves through. That’ll increase our cloud cover and cool us down a bit for Tuesday. Temperatures will be hard-pressed to climb into the lower 60s for highs on Tuesday.
ENVIRONMENT
wfft.com

Clouds move in Tuesday, showers return midweek

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Low pressure moves into the region Tuesday. Temperatures start off in the low to mid 40s in the morning under a partly cloudy sky. Download the FOX 55 Severe Weather Center App on Apple. We say goodbye to the sunshine as clouds increase ahead of...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy