It’s been 57 years, 11 months, and five days since a sniper’s bullet consigned President John Fitzgerald Kennedy to the history books as the fourth American head of state to die at the hands of an assassin, and 29 years and one day since then-president George HW Bush signed a law requiring records related to his death to be made public within 25 years.Yet four years after that deadline passed on 26 October 2017, more than 15,000 records remain hidden from the public.For legions of conspiracy theorists who don’t believe that Lee Harvey Oswald — an experienced marksman trained by...

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 12 DAYS AGO