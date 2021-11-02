CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia Sec. of State talks Trump in new book

 7 days ago

The criminal investigation into Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia, part of his larger crusade to invalidate Joe Biden’s win at the time, appears to be gaining steam. Fani Willis, the Atlanta D.A. leading the inquiry, is expected to soon convene “a grand jury dedicated solely to the allegations of election tampering,” the New York Times reported Saturday, though the decision isn’t yet finalized. The news is the latest development in the investigation against Trump and his allies, which has been quietly moving forward since Willis opened it in February. If she convenes a grand jury, it would be a step toward holding the former president accountable for, among other things, pressuring Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” enough votes to reverse Biden's victory in the state.
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger slammed former President Donald Trump and former Georgia Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams on Tuesday over pushing false electoral claims. Raffensperger appeared on MSNBC to promote his book about false election claims from Trump and Abrams. The former has falsely claimed that the 2020...
