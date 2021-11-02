CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon Musk Says Tesla Has Not Signed Contract With Hertz Yet

By Lora Kolodny, CNBC
NBC Philadelphia
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTesla CEO Elon Musk said on Monday night that his electric vehicle company has yet to sign a contract with rental car company Hertz. Tesla hit a $1 trillion market cap for the first time a week ago after Hertz announced it would grow its fleet of battery-electric vehicles with "an...

