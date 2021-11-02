CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants' many mistakes prove costly in 20-17 loss to Chiefs

Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 7 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — There wasn't...

www.chronicle-tribune.com

Arrowhead Pride

Final Score: Chiefs squeak out 20-17 victory over Giants

On Monday Night Football against the New York Giants, the Kansas City Chiefs took small steps forward on both sides of the ball that were overshadowed by turnovers and penalties. But in the end, the Chiefs held on for a 20-17 victory. The Chiefs got the ball first, beginning by...
NFL
wesb.com

Chiefs Rally Over Giants 20-17 On WESB Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs edged the New York Giants 20-17 last night on WESB Sports. Patrick Mahomes finished the day 29 of 48 passing for 275 yards and 1 touchdown with 1 interception. Tyreek Hill led all receivers with 94 yards and a score on 12 receptions. Darrel Williams and Darren Gore combined for 97 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
NFL
Big Blue View

Chiefs 20, Giants 17: What we learned from the Giants’ latest loss

The New York Giants attempted to grind out a conservative win against the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night - it did not work. The Chiefs did everything to lose this football game, but they escaped with a 20-17 victory over the Giants. We witnessed some similar, all too frustrating,...
NFL
chatsports.com

New York Giants come up short on Monday Night, lose to Chiefs 20-17

The New York Giants played the Kansas City Chiefs tonight in a Week Eight matchup of Monday Night Football. The Giants traveled to Kansas City and came away with a loss in a game that finished with a final score of 20-17. The Giants fall to 2-6 after a hard-fought...
NFL
chiefscrowd.com

Evan Engram TD gives Giants 17-14 lead over Chiefs

A 5-yard touchdown pass from Daniel Jones to Evan Engram has given the New York Giants a 17-14 lead over the Kansas City chiefs early in the fourth quarter. Despite the Giants losing three wide receivers to injuries during Monday night’s contest, the touchdown pass to Engram gave them their first lead of the night. [more]
NFL
arcamax.com

Chiefs beat the NY Giants 20-17

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Chiefs beat the Giants, and that’s swell. Wins are good. Wins are precious. Every win in the NFL should be celebrated. This particular one is stretching the rule. They beat the woeful Giants 20-17 at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday, and they’ll take the positives where...
NFL
chiefs.com

Chiefs Come Back to Defeat Giants, 20-17, on Monday Night Football

It wasn't always pretty, but the Kansas City Chiefs came back to defeat the New York Giants, 20-17, and tally their fourth victory of the season on Monday night at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Kansas City recorded field goals on each of its final two possessions to tie and...
NFL
KVOE

Kansas City Chiefs hold on for 20-17 win over Giants

Harrison Butker kicked a 34 yard field goal with 1:07 to play in the game lifting the Kansas City Chiefs to a 20-17 win over the New York Giants Monday night. The Chiefs defense shut down the Giants with 2 sacks, one by Chris Jones to end the game. Coach...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Giants fall to Chiefs, 20-17, in prime time

The New York Giants gave it a valiant effort on Monday night but ultimately were defeated 20-17 by the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night at Arrowhead Stadium. In a game that came down to the final drives in the fourth quarter, both teams endured sloppy play and turnovers throughout the night. Both Daniel Jones and Patrick Mahomes traded interceptions on consecutive drives in the first quarter.
NFL
timestelegram.com

Postgame analysis: NY Giants' lack of focus late dooms them in 20-17 loss to Chiefs

KANSAS CITY – The lack of focus and discipline late doomed the Giants again, and at this point, Joe Judge needs to hold the players accountable. A taunting penalty on Eli Penny cost valuable field position in the quest for a potential go-ahead field goal. An offsides penalty by Oshane Ximines negated a potential crushing interception for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs by Darnay Holmes.
NFL
chatsports.com

Penalties costly for Giants in loss to Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. –The Giants played well enough to beat Kansas City on Monday night. They played sloppily enough to beat themselves. A rash of penalties – taunting on fullback Eli Penny that negated a 16-yard gain that brought them close to field-goal range with the score tied in the fourth quarter, a defensive offside on Oshane Ximines that erased Darnay Holmes’ interception – doomed them to a 20-17 loss.
NFL

