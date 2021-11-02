Giants' many mistakes prove costly in 20-17 loss to Chiefs

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans are all about "meat-and-potatoes'' moves ... and those are ongoing. ... Updated by the minute, our Texans Tracker will keep you up to date with everything happening at NRG Stadium. OCT 24 BENCHED The Houston Texans saw enough out of third-year offensive guard Max Scharping...
The Cleveland Browns announced they will release NFL star wide receiver Odell Beckham after three seasons. The decision comes after Beckham's dad shared an Instagram post highlighting Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield's chemistry issues with his son. Beckham had two years remaining on a five-year, $90 million contract he signed in...
On Monday Night Football against the New York Giants, the Kansas City Chiefs took small steps forward on both sides of the ball that were overshadowed by turnovers and penalties. But in the end, the Chiefs held on for a 20-17 victory. The Chiefs got the ball first, beginning by...
The Kansas City Chiefs edged the New York Giants 20-17 last night on WESB Sports. Patrick Mahomes finished the day 29 of 48 passing for 275 yards and 1 touchdown with 1 interception. Tyreek Hill led all receivers with 94 yards and a score on 12 receptions. Darrel Williams and Darren Gore combined for 97 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
The New York Giants attempted to grind out a conservative win against the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night - it did not work. The Chiefs did everything to lose this football game, but they escaped with a 20-17 victory over the Giants. We witnessed some similar, all too frustrating,...
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes started the game eight for eight, engineering a 12-play drive on the game’s opening possession. He got the Chiefs to the Giants’ 5-yard line, but their 13th play of the drive resulted in an interception. The Chiefs’ signal-caller finished the game 29 of 48 for 275...
The New York Giants played the Kansas City Chiefs tonight in a Week Eight matchup of Monday Night Football. The Giants traveled to Kansas City and came away with a loss in a game that finished with a final score of 20-17. The Giants fall to 2-6 after a hard-fought...
A 5-yard touchdown pass from Daniel Jones to Evan Engram has given the New York Giants a 17-14 lead over the Kansas City chiefs early in the fourth quarter. Despite the Giants losing three wide receivers to injuries during Monday night’s contest, the touchdown pass to Engram gave them their first lead of the night. [more]
Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones missed two games with a wrist injury this season, but the extent of his ailment wasn’t fully known. That is, until after the Chiefs’ 20-17 win over the New York Giants on Monday Night Football at Arrowhead Stadium. “I ended up tearing some ligaments in...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Chiefs beat the Giants, and that’s swell. Wins are good. Wins are precious. Every win in the NFL should be celebrated. This particular one is stretching the rule. They beat the woeful Giants 20-17 at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday, and they’ll take the positives where...
It wasn't always pretty, but the Kansas City Chiefs came back to defeat the New York Giants, 20-17, and tally their fourth victory of the season on Monday night at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Kansas City recorded field goals on each of its final two possessions to tie and...
Harrison Butker kicked a 34 yard field goal with 1:07 to play in the game lifting the Kansas City Chiefs to a 20-17 win over the New York Giants Monday night. The Chiefs defense shut down the Giants with 2 sacks, one by Chris Jones to end the game. Coach...
The Chiefs weathered 12 penalties for 103 yards and two more turnovers that lifted their league-high tally to 19 as they avoided an upset after the Giants had led 17-14 early in the fourth quarter. Mahomes escaped a potentially disastrous interception with 4.29 remaining when Darnay Holmes' pick was scratched...
The New York Giants gave it a valiant effort on Monday night but ultimately were defeated 20-17 by the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night at Arrowhead Stadium. In a game that came down to the final drives in the fourth quarter, both teams endured sloppy play and turnovers throughout the night. Both Daniel Jones and Patrick Mahomes traded interceptions on consecutive drives in the first quarter.
KANSAS CITY – The lack of focus and discipline late doomed the Giants again, and at this point, Joe Judge needs to hold the players accountable. A taunting penalty on Eli Penny cost valuable field position in the quest for a potential go-ahead field goal. An offsides penalty by Oshane Ximines negated a potential crushing interception for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs by Darnay Holmes.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. –The Giants played well enough to beat Kansas City on Monday night. They played sloppily enough to beat themselves. A rash of penalties – taunting on fullback Eli Penny that negated a 16-yard gain that brought them close to field-goal range with the score tied in the fourth quarter, a defensive offside on Oshane Ximines that erased Darnay Holmes’ interception – doomed them to a 20-17 loss.
KANSAS CITY – Twice this season, on the prime time stage, the Giants have committed the most basic of football fundamental mistakes. Lining up properly and staying there without crossing the line of scrimmage prior to the ball being snapped is pretty elementary. It's Pop Warner stuff. And the Giants...
