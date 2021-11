You thought your relationship had issues? In one of the lowest things we've heard someone pull in a while, a woman right outside the Hudson Valley is accused of stealing a large amount of money from her husband. It took a lot of time and scheming for this plan to hatch too, according to Insider. It was how she was able to convince him that nothing was wrong that's so incredibly messed up about this.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO