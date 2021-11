In a slip-up on Friday, Jim Bob Duggar might have revealed whether his son Josh’s wife Anna has given birth to their seventh child. Up to this point, the Duggars haven’t announced the birth of Josh and Anna’s baby, though she appeared to be very pregnant when she was last spotted about a month ago. She said she was due in the fall but didn’t share a specific due date. This has left fans to speculate about when the baby girl will arrive if she hasn’t already.

CELEBRITIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO