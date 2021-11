AKRON, Ohio — Shots were fired into a West Akron home where a memorial party was underway, sending three teen females to hospitals with gunshot wounds. Police say a 16-year-old girl was taken by ambulance to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center with a wound to the arm, while another 16-year-old girl walked into hospital with a graze wound. An 18-year-old girl was dropped off at Summa Health Akron City Hospital with a graze wound to the head. None of their injuries are life-threatening, police say.

